New Book by Corbin & Dawn Billings Hits Amazon Bestseller List with Breakthrough Personality Framework

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Personality Color Matrix : The Transformative Tool to Unlock Joy, Upgrade Your Awareness, & Reconnect, by Corbin and Dawn Billings , has become a #1 bestseller on Amazon.com, marking a significant milestone for the newly released book. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book provides a research-based framework designed to improve communication, deepen self-awareness, and reduce conflict in both personal and professional relationships.Based on decades of expertise in personality dynamics and relationship psychology, The Personality Color Matrix presents a structured, color-based personality model that offers practical strategies for better understanding oneself and others. The matrix helps identify common communication issues and provides a guide to develop greater empathy, emotional intelligence, and connection.The book’s rise to bestseller status highlights a growing public interest in tools that support relational health, especially in a post-pandemic world where interpersonal disconnection and miscommunication are becoming more common. Dawn addresses the epidemic of entitlement from a Boomer perspective, while Corbin provides his Millennial analysis. The pair discuss in detail how they used the color matrix technology to repair their fractured mother-son relationship rather than remain permanently estranged, sharing strategies to help other families torn apart by conflicting political and cultural beliefs reconnect.The book identifies and explains key concepts that help individuals:Reduce conflict and prevent recurring argumentsStrengthen damaged or strained relationshipsAccelerate growth with tailored personality-based strategiesImprove emotional intelligence and build empathyFoster self-awareness and personal insightCommunicate more effectively and compassionatelyIdentify and manage unproductive behavioral patternsAppreciate diverse perspectivesChoose connection over division in challenging circumstancesCorbin B. Billings is a speaker and award-winning filmmaker whose work has been featured by MSNBC, Fox, BBC Radio, and other major outlets. Known for merging media and psychology, Billings offers a fresh perspective by integrating narrative and emotional frameworks that make the personality system accessible to a broad audience.Dawn L. Billings, is the creator of the Primary Colors Relationship Personality Tests and founder of the Relationship Help Resort. She has long been recognized for her contributions to the field. Named one of the nation’s 80 emerging women leaders by Oprah Magazine and The White House Project, Billings has trained counselors, clergy, and executive coaches in using her personality insight systems to enhance relational dynamics.The Personality Color Matrix is now available globally. For more information about the book or the authors’ broader work, please visit www.thecolormatrix.com

