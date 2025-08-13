Brad Newbury’s New Book The First Responder Advantage Reaches Amazon Bestseller Status

BRIDGEWATER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The First Responder Advantage , a new book by veteran fire captain and paramedic Brad Newbury , has officially become a bestseller on Amazon.com. The milestone highlights increasing interest in resources that help first responders turn frontline leadership into successful entrepreneurial ventures.Published by Game Changer Publishing, The First Responder Advantage offers a structured guide for current and former firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency professionals aiming to start and expand businesses. Drawing on over four decades of practical experience, Newbury combines crisis leadership principles with business development strategies, providing a clear path for public servants interested in building sustainable, purpose-driven enterprises.The book outlines key strategies to manage operational risk, build mission-driven teams, and scale efficiently, while also exploring the psychological and professional shifts required for success outside traditional career structures. It also addresses common pitfalls faced by new business owners and offers lessons rooted in both emergency medicine and entrepreneurship.The First Responder Advantage has quickly gained popularity for its practical insights, securing a spot among the top titles in its category. Its release comes at a time when many professionals in high-stakes, high-stress roles are reevaluating their long-term career paths and exploring new opportunities for impact and independence.Brad Newbury is a firefighter, paramedic, entrepreneur, and educator with over four decades of service. He is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences and a respected voice on leadership, preparedness, and medical education. His work continues to bridge the gap between emergency response and executive strategy.For more information about the author or The First Responder Advantage, please visit: www.bradnewbury.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.