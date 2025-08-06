Aboriginal-led Alliance delivers for Spencer Gulf communities

Release date: 05/08/25

Improved wellbeing, education and community connections are at the centre of a growing number of initiatives making a real difference to community safety in Port Augusta and Davenport on South Australia’s Spencer Gulf.

The Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments are investing $12 million over three years to improve social outcomes in the region, particularly for young people.

This funding is being delivered through a strong community partnership, the Port Augusta and Davenport Community Alliance.

The Alliance includes Traditional Owners, Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations, young people and a variety of community stakeholders including community service agencies, police and business representatives.

Following community consultation, the Alliance is now implementing a Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan, shaped by community.

The impact of this work is already being felt across the region:

545 people have been supported to travel from Port Augusta since July 2024, through the Return to Country Program, which continues to expand.

Young people in Port Augusta have greater access to safe spaces and support with extended hours at the Aboriginal Youth Centre and through the youth bus service.

A new after-school hub in the CBD for youth aged 12-17 has also seen strong engagement with over 450 attendances since commencing in Term 1 this year, offering young people a place to connect four days a week.

The Alliance is working in partnership with the Department of Human Services and the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) to deliver a 12-month action plan focused on community priorities.

Together, they are focused on closing the gap for First Nations people in the area across a range of justice, education and youth targets. Read the Port Augusta and Davenport Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan here.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Indigenous Australians, Senator Malarndirri McCarthy:

The Port Augusta and Davenport Community Alliance is a wonderful example of what can be achieved through collaboration and cooperation between governments, communities, Traditional Owners and Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations.

This is a practical example of programs being delivered with the approach set out in the National Agreement on Closing the Gap on formal partnerships and shared decision making.

This Port Augusta and Davenport Community Alliance is about community voices being heard and driving real change.

Attributable to South Australian Human Services Minister Nat Cook:

We thank the Port Augusta and Davenport Community Alliance for their commitment to bettering the futures of young people in their communities. This isn’t just about reducing harm, it’s about investing in hope, culture and connection.

We as a state government are committed to helping Port Augusta and Davenport to find and implement solutions that improve safety and connections to one another.

It’s the strength, truth, and leadership of Aboriginal and local communities that have shaped this work. Their voices are the backbone of a plan that’s not just about delivering programs, it’s about transforming lives.

Attributable to Rob Singleton, Port Augusta and Davenport Community Alliance Group member:

This is more than community voices being heard, it is both the hearing and the listening to what is important to our whole community.

The Alliance allows us to fill service gaps, improve safety, create meaningful opportunities for our young people and families and driving real change.