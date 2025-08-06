International Relations and Cooperation and UNISA host seminar on UN at 80: The post-World War II peace architecture and Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, 6 Aug

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the University of South Africa (UNISA) will host a public seminar on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, under the theme: The United Nations (UN) at 80: The post-World War II peace architecture and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The year 2025 marks 80 years since the establishment of the UN. In 1945, the world witnessed in horror as atomic bombs were detonated on civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan on 06 and 09 August, respectively. The seminar aims to commemorate these historical events.

The event will provide an opportunity for the panellists to review the effectiveness of the Post-World War II peace architecture, considering the current armed conflicts taking place in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Deputy Minister Alvin Botes will deliver the keynote address as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 6 August 2025

Time: 09h30 for 10h00

Venue: Senate Hall, 2nd Floor, Winnie Madikizela Mandela Building, UNISA Muckleneuk Campus, Tshwane

Media RSVPs: Mpho Rakgakole, rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za