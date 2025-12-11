Western Cape Mobility Department welcomes court ruling to protect commuters and restore stability in the mini-bus taxi industry

The Western Cape Mobility Department welcomes the Western Cape High Court’s decision on 10 December in the matter between the Provincial Minister for Mobility and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and others. The ruling has made permanent the earlier interim order aimed at curbing violence, intimidation, and unlawful operations within the minibus taxi industry.

The Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, approached the court earlier this year following ongoing conflict between rival associations CATA and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA), particularly over the contested M18 route between Mfuleni and Somerset West. Despite attempts to mediate, violence escalated from June 2025 onward, leading to several fatalities and continued threats to public safety. A temporary interdict was granted in August 2025, but violent incidents persisted, including as recently as October.

This decision sends a clear message, the rule of law must prevail and the safety of commuters must come first. Taxi associations are required to comply with all operating licence conditions. Failure to comply with this ruling will result in legal consequences.

“This order is a victory for every commuter who deserves to travel safely and without fear. Violence and lawlessness have no place in our transport system. We will continue to work with law enforcement and industry stakeholders to ensure that the rights of commuters are protected and that the taxi industry operates within the bounds of the law,” said added Minister Sileku.

“We commend our legal team for their diligent work and reiterate our commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure a safe, reliable, and regulated public transport system. Together, we can build a mini-bus taxi industry that serves the people of the Western Cape with dignity and respect,” concluded Minister Sileku.

Media Queries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates