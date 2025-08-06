Gauteng Roads and Transport on Garsfontein Road Project

The Gauteng Provincial Government is undertaking the Garsfontein Road (K50) upgrading project to support the Mooikloof Mega City development. The residential and commercial mega project is one of strategic integrated projects aimed at providing access to lifestyle services aimed at lower income groups.

The 30-months project - jointly undertaken with the City of Tshwane - it entails the upgrading the existing two-lane Garsfontein Road and part of Solomon Mahlangu into a four-lane carriageway. This will include a divided four-lane stretch between January Masilela and Lorista Street, with pedestrian lanes. Solomon Mahlangu Drive will be upgraded into a four-lane section up to Gilda Road/Delfi Avenue, also with pedestrian lanes installed.

Remarking on the project, MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela emphasised the Provincial Government's commitment to road infrastructure investments. "The Department's continued investments in providing quality road infrastructure will continue to serve as a key stimulator of economic activities and growth. We believe that road infrastructure upgrades such as these will go a long way in unlocking and integrating major economic nodes in these areas," the MEC explained.

She added that investing in road infrastructure, increasing capacity to reduce travel times and providing easy access to business and residential estates will contribute to improving the quality of life for local communities. The MEC also noted the economic benefits from the project that include the creation of much-needed job opportunities and promotion of social development.

Garsfontein Road links primarily the Menlyn node and the Garsfontein/Woodlands development nodes with the N1 freeway. It runs through the suburbs of Ashlea Gardens, DeBeers, Menlyn, Newlands, Waterkloof Glen, Garstfontein, Constantia Park and Moreleta Park ending in Alphen Park.

This project is an integral part of the road infrastructure required to support the Mooikloof MegaCity development. The upgrade project, backed by the Mooikloof MegaCity development, supports the spatial prioritisation of City of Tshwane's Spatial Development Framework and respective Regional Spatial Development Frameworks, which derives their legislative mandate from Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (SPLUMA).

Mooikloof MegaCity development is a strategic integrated projects gazetted in 2020. It seeks to address the spatial and social inequality by providing access to lifestyle services to lower income groups. The project will also feature schools, shops and offices.

Notable progress has been made regarding construction of new storm-water lines; box-cutting for new lanes and preparing roadbed, before construction of the layer works. Various sections have started with construction of layer works and structural works on the Constantia Spruit bridge crossing, which is being widened.

The Department and the City of Tshwane are constantly in engagements with affected communities and businesses to address challenges and concerns about the project. Motorists are encouraged to approach the roadworks site with caution as speed restrictions and barriers/delimitators are in place and the Department is pleading for understanding and cooperation.

