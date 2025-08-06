Government Communications on media accreditation to cover National Convention

Members of the media who wish to cover the first National Convention to be held on the 15th to the 17th of August 2025 are advised to submit their details for accreditation purposes before 12h00 on the 8th of August 2025.

The National Convention takes place ahead of the National Dialogue at the University of South Africa Main Campus in Pretoria.

The Convention brings together representatives of government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth and community voices, among others to chart a way forward for the commencement of the National Dialogue, outlining roles and responsibilities of all South Africans.

Applications for accreditation are to be submitted online using the link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/national-convention before 12h00 on Friday, 08 August 2025.

For accreditation related enquiries contact: Takalani Mukwevho on 82 227 9308 or email: takalanim@gcis.gov.za

Further enquiries on the National Convention and National Dialogue contact:

Sthembiso Sithole (Civil Society representative)

Cell: 078 356 4355

Anga Jamela (Civil Society representative)

Cell: 082 671 5764

William Baloyi (Government representative)

Cell: 083 390 7147