Western Cape Government invests R7.7 million in firefighting for the Overberg District

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning yesterday attended a handover of firefighting equipment from the provincial Department of Local Government to the Overberg District Municipality in Bredasdorp.

Minister Bredell said the investment in firefighting and disaster risk management is an important part of the provincial government’s response to climate change and population growth. “We need to be ready to respond to more severe floods, droughts and wildfires, and we need to be able to do this for a growing population, which elevates the risk profiles of these events.”

Equipment to the value of R3.9 million included two 5000 litre water tankers for emergency water distribution and firefighting, two light support vehicles, and a specialised trailer for hazardous materials incidences.

Minister Bredell also acknowledged the crucial role private landowners play in the prevention and management of wildfires in the province. “We are supporting the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association with R400 000 to do capacity building, as they are an invaluable partner in our collective efforts in firefighting.”

During the 2024/25 fire season, the province provided R3.6 million to the Overberg District for aerial support during 23 fires, where ground teams were deployed at 6 of these fires.

“We are also planning the establishment of a 10-person provincial ground team in Bredasdorp to strengthen their ability to combat fires and keep residents safe.”

Minister Bredell said the equipment, together with the various support measures, totals support of R7.7 million for the Overberg District. “I want to thank the strong leadership and good management in place in the Overberg District, as this makes it easy for the province to provide support and invest in established services that are well run.”

Minister Bredell also thanked the men and women who work as firefighters. “It takes a special kind of person who runs towards danger when the rest of society tries to run away from it. Thank you for your brave work. This investment in equipment and training is also our contribution to your safety.”

