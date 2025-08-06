CBP officers seize over $1.1M in fentanyl and cocaine at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge seized more than $1.1 million in fentanyl and cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“This seizure showcases our officers’ relentless efforts to secure the border and prevent dangerous drugs from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 33.68 pounds of fentanyl and 25.48 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Aug. 3 at the Anzalduas International Bridge when CBP officers referred a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 for a secondary inspection. A canine inspection resulted in an alert to CBP officers. A nonintrusive inspection led to the discovery of a white, powdery substance concealed within stationary bike rollers. CBP officers discovered a total of 24 packages; 14 packages containing 15.28 kilograms (33.68 lbs.) of alleged fentanyl and 10 packages containing 11.56 kilograms (25.48 lbs.) of alleged cocaine.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,127,200.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

