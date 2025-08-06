CBP officers seize over $1.1M in fentanyl and cocaine at Anzalduas International Bridge
MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge seized more than $1.1 million in fentanyl and cocaine in a single enforcement action.
“This seizure showcases our officers’ relentless efforts to secure the border and prevent dangerous drugs from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.
The seizure occurred on Aug. 3 at the Anzalduas International Bridge when CBP officers referred a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 for a secondary inspection. A canine inspection resulted in an alert to CBP officers. A nonintrusive inspection led to the discovery of a white, powdery substance concealed within stationary bike rollers. CBP officers discovered a total of 24 packages; 14 packages containing 15.28 kilograms (33.68 lbs.) of alleged fentanyl and 10 packages containing 11.56 kilograms (25.48 lbs.) of alleged cocaine.
The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,127,200.
CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.