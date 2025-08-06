Aircraft Gearbox Market Size Worth $5.43 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Aircraft Gearbox Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Aircraft Gearbox Market Worth?

There has been a strong expansion in the aircraft gearbox market over the recent years. The market size is projected to rise from $3.6 billion in 2024 to an estimated $3.91 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors fueling this growth during the historic period include robust economic development in emerging markets, escalation in air traffic, a surge in commercial aircraft deliveries and investments in geared turbofan engines.

The aircraft gearbox market is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with its value reaching $5.43 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the forecast period is tied to the rising demand for military helicopters, an expanding aircraft fleet, and increased research and development activities. Major expected trends during this period involve emphasis on releasing new power gearboxes, driving technology advancements and creating enhanced products, solidifying partnerships and collaborations to broaden product range and geographical reach, and investing in the market to develop novel product solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Aircraft Gearbox Market?

The anticipated surge in air travel is predicted to fuel the expansion of the aircraft gearbox market. A boost in air travel can mean a rise in air passengers, growth in global tourism, and escalating demand for commercial airplanes for shipping purposes. The augmented aviation traffic spurred by population increase and economic growth results in a heightened demand for aircraft engines and parts, thus propelling the aircraft gearbox market forward. For example, the IATA (International Air Transport Association), a Canadian aviation trade association, reported in May 2022, a significant spike in global air traffic in March 2022 by 76.0%. In comparison to March 2021, March 2022 saw a remarkable traffic increase of 425.44%. Furthermore, traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines in March 2022 experienced a surge of 197.1% in comparison to March 2021, a considerable jump from the 146.5% seen the prior month over February 2021. Consequently, this rise in air travel serves as a key factor in the expansion of the aircraft gearbox market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aircraft Gearbox Market?

Major players in the aircraft gearbox market include:

• Safran

• Triumph Group

• Liebherr

• The Boeing Group

• General Electric

• Rexnord Corporation

• Rolls-Royce plc

• Aero Gear

• SKF

• Northstar Aerospace

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aircraft Gearbox Sector?

Prominent entities in the aircraft gearbox industry are directing their focus towards technological progress such as enhanced main gearboxes (eMGB) to bolster safety, cut down maintenance costs, and amplify overall operational efficiency. The enhanced main gearbox (eMGB) is a cutting-edge component planned for helicopters, amplifying operational efficacy and safety through sophisticated engineering and resources. This ground-breaking gearbox cuts down on maintenance necessities and downtime, thereby elevating the entire performance and dependability of the aircraft for the operators. For example, in February 2023, Airbus Helicopters SAS, an Airbus-owned helicopter manufacturing unit housed in France, launched an enhanced main gearbox (eMGB) for the H225, with the objective of boosting safety and drastically reducing maintenance needs for users. This invention not only amplifies the helicopter's performance, but it also highlights Airbus's dedication to pushing technological development in the heavy-twin segment.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aircraft Gearbox Market Share?

The aircraft gearbox market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Gear, Housing, Bearings, Other Components

2) By Aircraft Type: Civil Aviation, Military Aviation

3) By Fit: Retrofit, Linefit

4) By Gearbox Type: Accessory, Actuation, Reduction, Tail Rotor, Auxiliary Power Unit, Other Gearbox Types

5) By Application: Engine, Airframe

Subsegments:

1) By Gear: Reduction Gears, Planetary Gears, Spur Gears

2) By Housing: Gearbox Cases, End Covers

3) By Bearings: Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, Thrust Bearings

4) By Other Components: Seals And Gaskets, Lubrication Systems, Cooling Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aircraft Gearbox Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global aircraft gearbox market as the largest region. It is forecasted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most accelerated growth in the coming period. The report examines the aircraft gearbox market across regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

