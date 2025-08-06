Sunderland, Shields and Hartlepool branch commemorate North Sands Massacre

A forgotten tragedy, pivotal in the development of trade unionism, was commemorated on the banks of the River Wear, with members of Sunderland, Shields and Hartlepool branch taking part.

Two hundred years ago, in 1825, seven people were shot dead when soldiers opened fire on striking seamen in Sunderland.

The protest, organised by the nascent Seamen’s Loyal Standard Association (LSA) against poor conditions and low pay, had blocked two ships from leaving port. Supporters gathered on the banks. When it turned into a skirmish, a local magistrate authorised the deployment of troops, who read the Riot Act and fired first over the heads of the crowd, and then directly at the protesters. Three seafarers and four bystanders, including a 22-year-old shipwright and a woman in her 70s, were shot dead.

The LSA was dissolved in 1894, but laid the groundwork for later maritime unions.

On the 200th anniversary of what is now known as the North Sands Massacre, about 80 supporters including NUJ branch members walked to the site to hear speakers including Ehthesham Haque, mayor of Sunderland, and Darren Procter, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) national secretary.

Dr Joe Cozens, historian at the National Archives, read details of the event, and there was a naming of the victims by Helena Wildish, as well as songs by Marty Longstaff and Eileen Richardson, before a wreath laying by Dr David Scott, historian at the Open University.

