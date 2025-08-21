Solidarity statements in response to killing of Al Jazeera journalists

The NUJ and its branches have expressed condemnation and called for accountability after Israeli forces deliberately killed six media workers and another civilian in yet another targeted attack against Palestinian journalists.

After updating its records, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) now states that at least 226 journalists and media workers - including 212 Palestinians – have been killed in the last 22 months, making this the deadliest war for our profession in recent history.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"This is a horrific attack. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the murdered journalists and their colleagues. Journalists have specific rights under international law and once again these rights have been violated while other civilians have been killed as collateral damage. Israel has denied foreign reporters access to Gaza while systematically discrediting, targeting and killing local journalists. These are the activities of a government that does not want the world to witness its actions. “That the Israeli military openly admits to these atrocities brings into sharp focus the need for international action to end this impunity. We once again reiterate our call for the UK government, who claim to be committed to press freedom, to exert serious pressure to protect journalists, uphold international law and support an investigation by the International Criminal Court into the blatant targeting of journalists and media workers by Israeli forces. There must be immediate international action to end this obscene behaviour.”

The NUJ London Digital Media branch said:

“The NUJ London Digital Media branch condemns, in the strongest terms, the targeted killings of Al Jazeera journalists and media workers in Gaza. As a branch that includes Al Jazeera colleagues here in London, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our members as they grieve this devastating loss – and especially with the families of journalists Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, and photographers Ibrahim Al Thaher and Mohamed Nofal. “Seven lives were taken – camera operators, correspondents, friends and colleagues – people who showed the whole world the reality of war at unimaginable personal risk. They should be with their families today; instead, we mourn them, we remember them, and we honour their work. “This is the deadliest conflict for our profession in living memory. Every journalist killed is not only a colleague lost, but a voice silenced and a community left without its storyteller. The targeting of journalists must stop immediately with a full and independent investigation into these killings, and justice and accountability for those responsible. “We urge members, friends and allies to join vigils and protests in the days ahead. Show the world that the killing of journalists will not be met with silence. Show the world that, even in the darkest days, the truth still matters. Press freedom is not an abstract ideal – it is paid for, too often, in the lives of those who believe the public has a right to know. We will not forget them, and we will not stop demanding the truth they gave their lives to tell.”

The NUJ BBC London branch and NUJ BBC World Service branch issued a joint statement:

“The BBC’s London and World Service branches of the National Union of Journalists support the recent NUJ statement denouncing the targeted killing of four Al Jazeera journalists and two freelance journalists in an Israeli air strike on a media tent outside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza on 10 August. The killing of journalists in any conflict is a grave violation of international law and a direct attack on press freedom. Journalists play a vital role in documenting truth, holding power to account, and giving voice to those affected by war and violence. Targeting them undermines the public’s right to know and silences stories that need to be told. “This statement supports the right of all journalists and media workers anywhere in the world to do their job. The indisputable fact however is that journalists must not under any circumstances have to live in fear when simply carrying out that role. “In solidarity with journalists across the world.”

The NUJ South Wales branch said:

“South Wales National Union of Journalists (NUJ) condemns the targeted attack by Israeli forces on media workers sheltering in a tent on Sunday. Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif was killed alongside colleagues in the Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital. “The deliberate and premeditated killing also included Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal. Also killed were freelance cameraman Moamen Aliwa and freelance journalist Mohammed al-Khalidi. “We note the killings came ahead of Israel’s warned military assault on Gaza City. It follows a pattern of targeting and murdering journalists in what can only be interpreted as an attempt by Israeli forces to conceal their actions. We salute the courage of Palestinian journalists who continue to work in the face of direct personal threats and violence to bring us news when the Israeli authorities are doing their best to stop them. International journalists are routinely prevented from entering Gaza to report. “Over the last 22 months, Al Jazeera's core team in Gaza has been wiped out with numerous journalists injured or killed by Israeli forces, who have also raided and shut down the organisation’s bureau in the occupied West Bank. We join the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate in condemning the smear campaign against Palestinian journalists. “South Wales NUJ calls on the Welsh Government to take action to hold the Israeli government to account, including the restriction of arms destined for Israel.”

