Venera Technologies Unveils Powerful New A/V and Caption QC Features at IBC 2025

Catch the latest innovations in Quasar®, Pulsar™, CapMate®, and QCtudio® – Hall 7, Stand 7.D45

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies is set to make waves at IBC 2025 (Sept 12–15, Amsterdam) with major enhancements to its audio/video QC and caption/subtitle verification solutions, showcasing the latest in cloud-native automation, AI-driven correction, and cross-platform integration.

What’s New?

Quasar® & Pulsar™ – Smarter A/V QC

• Title Safe Validation for broadcast compliance

• Burnt-in Caption Detection

• Automatic Loudness Correction

• Harding PSE Cautions & extended aspect ratio support

• ADM & EBU QC Reporting Support

QCtudio® – QC Collaboration Made Easy

• Project Sharing & Approvals across teams and clients

• Timeline Exports to Adobe Premiere & DaVinci Resolve

• Visual Mark-up Overlay on timeline

• Multilingual UI + Keyboard Navigation

CapMate® – AI-Driven Caption QC & Fixes

• Industry-first Heterogeneous Sync Support (detects audio-caption sync issues even across different languages!)

• AI Suggestions for Missing Captions

• Smarter Overlap Detection & Redundant Text Alerts

• Advanced File Validation, Punctuation Checks & 70+ Language Support

More Ways to Access & Integrate

• Available on AWS Marketplace – Trusted, scalable, and ready to deploy

• New Integrations: Pulsar with SGO Mistika, CapMate with Qibb, and Quasar with Codemill Accurate.Video plus existing integrations with SDVI, Embrace, Knox MediaHub, and Tedial

“We’re excited to showcase how we’re solving real QC headaches for the media industry—with automation, precision, and innovation,” said Vikas Singhal, CEO of Venera Technologies. “We make automated QC easy.”

You may contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com, or visit Venera’s IBC 2025 page to arrange for a meeting at IBC, or request a free trial. You can also visit them at Hall 7, Stand 7.D45.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry.

Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. www.veneratech.com

Venera Technologies Contact:

Fereidoon Khosravi

Chief Business Development Officer

Email: sales(at)veneratech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.