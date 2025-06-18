Venera Technologies announces the support for Cautions & Extended Aspect ratio with Harding FPA PSE test

Venera’s QC systems – Quasar & Pulsar now support reporting of PSE Cautions along with the ability to perform PSE testing on content with extended aspect ratios

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge quality control (QC) solutions for digital media, today announced the support for Cautions & Extended Aspect ratios (EAR) with the Harding FPA PSE test. The capability is available in both the Cloud Native QC system – Quasar, and on-prem Automated QC system – Pulsar.

Extended aspect ratio. Quasar & Pulsar so far supported the aspect ratio between 4:3 and 19:10. With the support of EAR, users can now perform the Harding FPA PSE test on content with aspect ratio in the range 1:1 – 3:1. This allows the test to be used for wide screen content designed for applications such as signage.

Cautions. Cautions are the borderline instances that are not yet a test failure but could still be considered an unacceptable PSE risk. Content creators would like to review such instances to eliminate any potential failures due to downstream content transformation.

Both the capabilities will be available with the upcoming versions of Quasar and Pulsar. Users will be able to simply select the ‘Cautions’ option in their QC template for reporting of Cautions. And if user submits the content with extended aspect ratio, the content will be processed successfully, and a Harding FPA PSE test compliance certificate will be generated.

“We are continuously aiming at delivering advanced toolsets to our customers so that they are confident about the content they deliver to their customers. These additional Harding FPA PSE test options allow more detailed feedback to everyone who needs to review their content for PSE failures/warnings and then rectify them. It also allows companies dealing with wide aspect-ratio Signage content to use our tools for validation of their content. We appreciate and value our close partnership with Cambridge Research Systems, enabling us to implement these advanced features of their software within our solutions.” said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development officer at Venera Technologies.

“Venera Technologies is a long-term partner and the first OEM to deliver these advanced Harding FPA PSE test capabilities within its QC solutions. We are pleased to see the availability of these features to its worldwide customer base.” said Steven Elliott, Managing Director of Cambridge Research Systems Limited.

Quasar is an AI/ML based native cloud Automated File QC service offers advanced QC capabilities in the cloud. With its immense dynamic scalability, Quasar provides its users with the ability to process hundreds of simultaneous files, eliminating the content queues. It also offers robust content security mechanisms to address security concerns, especially for premium content. It is offered in form of tiered subscription plans (monthly/annual). Quasar is available in SaaS edition or the Private edition that can work in customer’s VPC. Quasar is also offered in the AWS Marketplace. Read more at www.veneratech.com/quasar.

Pulsar is a file based Automated QC solution for on-premise usage. Pulsar is the fastest QC system in the market with HD performance up to 6x faster than real-time for commonly used QC checks. With an easy-to-use interface and high-quality technical support, it is easy for the users to configure the system and take advantage of its features to improve their on-prem QC operations. It also includes the most advanced support for state-of-the-art technologies such as HDR, IMF, and Dolby Atmos analysis. Read more at www.veneratech.com/pulsar.

For more information about Quasar/Pulsar and to sign up for a free trial, contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies is a leading provider of quality control and content verification solutions for the digital media industry. Venera’s suite of QC solutions (Quasar® for native cloud A/V QC, Pulsar™ for on-premise A/V QC, CapMate® for native cloud caption/subtitle QC and correction, and QCtudio® for QC review & collaboration) are trusted by top broadcasters, content owners, and streaming providers worldwide, ensuring the integrity of media files throughout the content lifecycle. For more information, visit https://www.veneratech.com/.

Venera Technologies Contact:

Fereidoon Khosravi

Chief Business Development Officer

Email: sales(at)veneratech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.