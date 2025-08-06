Global Media Highlights in July

MSN

Headline: Protein-polymer nanoparticles can carry higher drug loads with improved stability

Published on: 20 June 2025

Summary: Scientists at XJTLU and Nanjing University in China have developed a new drug delivery system that could improve how treatments of cancers and other diseases are delivered. Their study, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, describes a new type of nanoparticle made by combining a widely used medical polymer with a natural blood protein. These particles can carry much larger amounts of disease-fighting drugs and remain stable much longer than current nanoparticle systems.

This news was also reported by EurekAlert, News Medical, MSN UK, Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News (GEN), and more.

CHANNEL NEWS ASIA (CNA)

Headline: Anti-fraud tool or sexist game? ‘Gold digger’ dating simulation game stirs debate in China

Published on: 9 July 2025

Summary: The digital game “Revenge on Gold Diggers”, released on 19 June, has ignited online gender debates in China due to its use of the derogatory term in the title. Backlash over its portrayal of women led to the Chinese title being changed to “Emotional Anti-Fraud Simulator”.

In an interview with CNA, Dr Jing Sun, Associate Professor at XJTLU’s Academy of Film and Creative Industry, criticised the game as male-oriented, reinforcing negative stereotypes by depicting women as manipulative gold diggers and men as innocent victims.

This news was also reported by Metapress and The News Singapore.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Headline: Beijing Review: ChASC5 bridging hearts across the Pacific

Published on: 11 July 2025

Summary: The Fifth China-America Student Conference (ChASC) brought 25 young delegates from China and the US on study tours in Xi’an, Suzhou, and Shanghai. They also joined the China-US Future Diplomats Summer Camp in Suzhou.

This initiative, titled “Across the Pacific: China-U.S. Youth Dialogue for a Shared Future”, was co-hosted by XJTLU, China International Communications Group (CICG) Center for the Americas, International Student Conferences (ISC), with support from Xi’an Jiaotong University.

This news was also reported by Yahoo Finance, finanzen.net, WFMZ-TV, The Manila Times, BastillePost, and more.

TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION (THE) CAMPUS

Headline: The Chinese framework that can build student resilience

Published on: 17 July 2025

Summary: Dan Wang and Yuchen Wu, both at XJTLU’s College of Industry-Entrepreneurs and HeXie Management Research Centre, recently wrote an article about HeXie mindset – a Chinese theory combining harmony with adaptability – as a tool to help students navigate today’s uncertain world.

TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION

Headline: Seoul supremacy ‘hard to break’ as Korea boosts regional campuses

Published on: 22 July 2025

Summary: Times Higher Education (THE) published an article regarding new South Korean government’s plan to establish the “Ten Seoul National Universities” initiative.

In the interview with THE, Dr Changhee Kim, Assistant Professor at XJTLU’s HeXie Management Research Centre, emphasised that revitalising regional cities is essential before investing in local universities. Without strong regional ecosystems, such investments might only offer short-term benefits. If revitalisation is successful, it can promote organic university growth and foster collaboration with local industries.

THE CAMPUS

Headline: Build rapport to encourage Chinese students to speak up

Published on: 23 July 2025

Summary: Ritchie Bowen, Language Lecturer at the School of Languages, wrote an article about how he helped Chinese students build confidence in speaking English within a UK degree-awarding context.

OPTICA

Headline: Noninvasive stent imaging powered by light and sound

Published on: 25 July 2025

Summary: A new study, led by Dr Myeongsu Seong from XJTLU and Dr Sung-Liang Chen from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, demonstrates that photoacoustic microscopy can noninvasively image stents through skin, potentially offering a safer, radiation-free alternative to current monitoring methods.

Researchers tested this technique on stents covered with mouse skin, simulating real clinical conditions like damage and plaque buildup. Though the results are preliminary, the method could enable frequent, noninvasive monitoring of stents, improving patient safety and care.

THE CAMPUS

Headline: Four ways to help students develop critical thinking skills

Published on: 29 July 2025

Summary: Dr Justin Fendos, Senior Associate Professor at the School of Science, wrote an article and outlined four key strategies for teaching critical thinking and research skills: breaking tasks into clear steps, providing criteria and examples, using scaffolded practice, and continuously adjusting based on feedback.

THE CAMPUS

Headline: How to get students asking better questions

Published on: 28 July 2025

Summary: Gareth Owen, at the School of Languages, wrote an article and shared practical strategies to help students ask better questions. His techniques include using structured questioning frameworks, incorporating peer feedback, encouraging “why” and “how” questions, and involving students in writing their own assessment questions.

FRANCE 24

Headline: ‘Marathon at F1 speed’: China bids to lap US in AI leadership

Published on: 30 July 2025

Summary: France 24 recently published an article about China’s effort to take the lead in AI over the US. Dr Jiawen (Steven) Hai, Assistant Professor at XJTLU’s Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Hub, noted that China is now running neck-and-neck with the US in core AI technologies. With start-ups like DeepSeek and Zhipu offering low-cost, open-source models, China is appealing to developing countries and positioning itself as a global AI partner.

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Editorial support of Kimberly Marvelle