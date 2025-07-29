43rd XJTLU Board of Directors meeting held in Taicang

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University held its 43rd Board of Directors meeting on 25 July 2025 at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang). The meeting was presided over by Professor Jun Hong, Chair of the Board, and a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC and Vice President of Xi’an Jiaotong University.

Several agenda items were reviewed at the meeting, including the election of new Board members and Board of Monitors members, approval of the five-year financial budget plan, and annual nominations for XJTLU Honours.

The meeting also featured accomplishments of the University Leadership Agenda AY2024/25, academic development, student recruitment, and internationalisation initiatives. The Board expressed high commendation for XJTLU’s achievements in 2025. They unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to providing ongoing guidance and full support for the University’s long-term development throughout 2025 and beyond. The meeting also approved and discussed other agenda items.

Following the meeting, some Board members inspected the Taicang campus. In the afternoon, Professor Tim Jones, Vice Chair of the Board and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool, along with Board member Professor Zhiwei Shan, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC and Vice President, Xi’an Jiaotong University, attended the graduation ceremony held at the Taicang campus.

Text and photos courtesy of the President's Office

Edited by Patricia Pieterse