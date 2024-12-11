Test Triangle officially announced as a ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner

Test Triangle officially announced as a ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner to provide ITSM services across Ireland, Canada and the Netherlands.

We’re thrilled to partner with ServiceNow and this alliance shows our commitment to helping businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands and Canada.” — Praveen Madire - CEO Test Triangle

DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Test Triangle , Ireland’s leading IT Solutions Partner has further enabled its IT Service Management suite of services for their clients using the implementation and consultation of ServiceNow dedicated solutions including its extensive suite of products for IT operations, project management, and workflow optimisation. US-headquartered ServiceNow is a world class leader in process management, IT service management, operational excellence, and collaboration. The platform is used by thousands of organisations worldwide and this partnership will help us continue our growth and broaden our ability to provide enterprise clients with premium project management solutions through a recognised leader in the space, complementing our existing strengths with Atlassian.The partnership with ServiceNow amplifies Test Triangle’s commitment to excellence and to leverage on the latest technology for enterprise project management solutions. We sought this partnership to add a top-tier ITSM solution to our offerings, allowing us to serve the needs of our clients with high customisation and scalability requirements. ServiceNow is a dominant player in the ITSM and project management space, especially favoured by enterprisesseeking streamlined, effective, and efficient solutions to manage their internal IT and project workflows. This partnership aligns with Test Triangle’s existing expertise in the ITSM and project management space, developed over 10 years with our Atlassian services and positions the company on a planned trajectory of growth.“We’re thrilled to partner with ServiceNow as we are increasingly seeking ways to automate and optimise our customers business processes. Our strategic collaboration will only further expand our committed service offerings to our global clients. This alliance shows our commitment to helping businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands and Canada” and I have positioned our businesses to ultimately achieve our strategic objectives”, said Praveen Madire, CEO Test Triangle.About ServiceNowServiceNow is a software company that provides a cloud-based, AI-driven platform for automating multiple management workflows in enterprises. The company specialises in IT service management, IT operations management and IT business management. Founded in 2004, ServiceNow offers an intelligent, cloud-based platform and tools for automating, managing and optimising many enterprise processes.About Test TriangleTest Triangle is an IT service provider specialising in Recruitment/Resource Augmentation/RPO services for contract & permanent hiring, Atlassian Consulting, Services and Training. We are a Global Gold Partner with Atlassian with certified Atlassian consultants across India, Ireland, the UK, and the U.S. providing 24×7 assistance for Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Crucible, Jira Service Management. We also provide a number of cloud and AWS managed services, Software testing & QA services. For more information, visit: www.testtriangle.com

