Test Triangle officially announced as a ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner.
Test Triangle officially announced as a ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner to provide ITSM services across Ireland, Canada and the Netherlands.
The partnership with ServiceNow amplifies Test Triangle’s commitment to excellence and to leverage on the latest technology for enterprise project management solutions. We sought this partnership to add a top-tier ITSM solution to our offerings, allowing us to serve the needs of our clients with high customisation and scalability requirements. ServiceNow is a dominant player in the ITSM and project management space, especially favoured by enterprises
seeking streamlined, effective, and efficient solutions to manage their internal IT and project workflows. This partnership aligns with Test Triangle’s existing expertise in the ITSM and project management space, developed over 10 years with our Atlassian services and positions the company on a planned trajectory of growth.
“We’re thrilled to partner with ServiceNow as we are increasingly seeking ways to automate and optimise our customers business processes. Our strategic collaboration will only further expand our committed service offerings to our global clients. This alliance shows our commitment to helping businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands and Canada” and I have positioned our businesses to ultimately achieve our strategic objectives”, said Praveen Madire, CEO Test Triangle.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow is a software company that provides a cloud-based, AI-driven platform for automating multiple management workflows in enterprises. The company specialises in IT service management, IT operations management and IT business management. Founded in 2004, ServiceNow offers an intelligent, cloud-based platform and tools for automating, managing and optimising many enterprise processes.
About Test Triangle
Test Triangle is an IT service provider specialising in Recruitment/Resource Augmentation/RPO services for contract & permanent hiring, Atlassian Consulting, Services and Training. We are a Global Gold Partner with Atlassian with certified Atlassian consultants across India, Ireland, the UK, and the U.S. providing 24×7 assistance for Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Crucible, Jira Service Management. We also provide a number of cloud and AWS managed services, Software testing & QA services. For more information, visit: www.testtriangle.com.
Paul Guy
Test Triangle LTD
+353 87 913 2512
paul_guy@testtriangle.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.