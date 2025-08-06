Aerospace Composites Market to Reach USD $69.31 Million by 2029 at 13.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size for aerospace composites has seen a swift increase in recent years. There will be a growth from $35.59 billion in 2024 to $41.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) going up to 15.8%. Regulatory shifts, environmental issues, globalization, an aging aircraft fleet, and a surge in the quantity of commercial and defense aircraft can account for the growth in the previous period.

The market size of aerospace composites is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to $69.31 billion in 2029 with a 13.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The growth during the predicted period is due to factors such as economic expansion, modernization of the aircraft fleet, efforts towards recycling and sustainability, consolidation within the aerospace industry and an increasing demand for both passenger and cargo aircraft production. The forecast period will also see major trends like the use of digital twin and simulation, adoption of additive manufacturing, engineered fiber architectures and the use of sustainable, eco-friendly and advanced composite materials.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aerospace Composites Global Market Growth?

The surge in demand for durable yet lightweight composite materials is projected to propel the aerospace composites market. The use of such materials can boost energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption by cutting down the aircraft's weight, as a lower weight requires less force and thrust for airborne movement. A lighter construction also decreases the carbon footprint, enhances structural strength and rigidity, improves flight capabilities such as greater acceleration, and improves safety performance. For instance, Composites United e.V. Germany, a non-profit organization, reported in May 2023 that the global composites sector volume in 2022 was 12.7 million metric tons, showing an increase compared to 2021. Therefore, the rising employment of lightweight materials is having a favorable effect on the growth of the aerospace composites market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aerospace Composites Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Solvay SA

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Hexcel Corporation

• Teijin Limited

• SGL Carbon SE

• Materion Corporation

• Owens Corning

• Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

• LEE Aerospace Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aerospace Composites Market?

Firms operating in the aerospace composites market are emphasizing technological innovations to expedite and enhance composite material and manufacturing methodologies for MRO structural film adhesive to cater to several pressing industry requisites. MRO structural film adhesive is a robust and long-lasting adhesive employed in part bonding during maintenance and repair, primarily in the aerospace sector. For instance, Park Aerospace Corp, a US-based corporate entity, announced the introduction of Aeroadhere FAE-350-1 in July 2023 – a high-end structural film adhesive customized for aerospace usage, specifically in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) environments. This adhesive, based on epoxy, is engineered to cure at 350°F, and provides extraordinary bonding abilities for composite, metal, and honeycomb substances. Aeroadhere FAE-350-1, with its high-temperature endurance, flexibility in bonding scenarios, and substantial shelf-life, targets to satisfy the stringent requirements of the aerospace realm. This inventive adhesive, produced at Park's recently enlarged AS9100 and Nadcap-accredited facility, is slated to boost the dependability and productivity of aerospace constructions.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aerospace Composites Market Report?

The aerospace composites market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fiber Type: Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Others

2) By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Others

3) By Manufacturing Process: AFP/ATL, Lay-Up Process, Resin Transfer Molding Process, Filament Winding Process, Others

4) By Resin Type: Benzoxazine, Cyanate Ester, Bismaleimide, Ceramic and Metal Matrix, Thermosetting Resins, Polyester, Others

5) By Application: Interior, Exterior

Subsegments:

1) By Carbon Fiber Composites: Continuous Carbon Fiber Composites, Short Carbon Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

2) By Ceramic Fiber Composites: Oxide Ceramic Composites, Non-Oxide Ceramic Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)

3) By Glass Fiber Composites: E-glass Fiber Composites, S-glass Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP)

4) By Others: Aramid Fiber Composites, Natural Fiber Composites, Hybrid Fiber Composites, Specialty Fiber Composites

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aerospace Composites Industry?

In the 2025 Aerospace Composites Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific will witness the most substantial growth over the forecast period in the aerospace composites market. The report covers market conditions in regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

