EGLE to host Great Lakes Microplastics Summit in October

Registration is now open for the inaugural Great Lakes Microplastics Summit, taking place October 22. Hosted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), this free virtual one-day event will bring together researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the region to network, share insights, and explore the latest findings regarding microplastics in both surface water and drinking water.

Through engaging presentations and interactive discussions, four key areas will be explored:

  • Where Do Microplastics Go? Understanding Their Movement in the Environment
  • How Do We Detect Them? Advances in Microplastic Research Methods
  • What Are the Risks? Impacts on Human and Environmental Health
  • How Do They Interact? Microplastics and Other Contaminants

Whether you're from a university, government agency, nonprofit, or simply interested in microplastics in the Great Lakes, this summit offers a valuable opportunity to connect, learn, and collaborate. Join EGLE as we advance the conversation on microplastics in the Great Lakes.

Registration for this inaugural event is free.

For program questions, contact Eddie Kostelnik at KostelnikE@Michigan.gov.

For registration questions, contact Alana Berthold at BertholdA@Michigan.gov.

