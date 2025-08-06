Chairman Comer Subpoenas Bill and Hillary Clinton, Former U.S. Attorneys General and FBI Directors, and Records Related to Jeffrey Epstein

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued deposition subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales for testimony related to horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein. Additionally, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena to the U.S. Department of Justice for records related to Epstein. These subpoenas follow recent action by an Oversight Subcommittee, which approved motions to subpoena these records and compel witness testimony.

On July 23, 2025, Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee approved by voice vote a motion offered by Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) to direct the Chairman to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales.

The Subcommittee also approved an amended motion offered by Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) by a vote of 8-2 to direct the Chairman to subpoena the Department of Justice to release records related to the Epstein case. Rep. Andy Biggs’ (R-Ariz.) amendment to include the release of all communications between President Biden and/or Biden Administration officials and the Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein was adopted by voice vote. Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-S.C.) amendment to include redacting the names of victims and any personally identifiable information of victims, and any possible Child Sexual Abuse Material was adopted by voice vote.

The subpoena to the Department of Justice can be found here. The subpoena cover letters can be found here.

Below are the deposition and record return dates: