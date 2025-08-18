Chairman Comer: DOJ Complying with Epstein Records Subpoena

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Justice informed the Committee it will begin providing Epstein-related records this week:

“Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday. There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted. I appreciate the Trump Administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter.”

On August 5, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena to the U.S. Department of Justice for records related to Epstein. The same day, he also issued deposition subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales for testimony related to horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein. These subpoenas follow action by an Oversight Subcommittee, which approved motions to subpoena these records and compel witness testimony.