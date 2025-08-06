President perspectives: Michael Napier

During your presidency, what was your biggest highlight?

Holding (with kid gloves) the 200-year-old minute book which records the meeting in a Fleet Street pub on 2 June 1825, when seven attorneys founded the Law Society.

The celebrations to mark the 175th anniversary coincided with my year as president – and I wish the current president every success in celebrating the bicentenary.

The 200-year-old minute book which records the founding of the Law Society.

What was the biggest challenge you and the Law Society faced during the year?

In 2000, after a highly turbulent period internally and externally, the main challenge was to stabilise the Law Society, to re-engage with the profession at large, and strengthen relations with the government and other stakeholders.

What was the biggest success during your year?

The so-called ‘Napier Reforms’. These stabilised the internal governance of the Law Society, including the introduction of seats on the Council for lay members, specialist groups and trainees – and made sure future office holders would be appointed by an electoral college of Council members.

Also, we negotiated with the lord chancellor long-overdue increases in legal aid rates for crime and family law.

We promoted a Council motion of support for an aspirational number of annual hours to be spent by solicitors engaging in pro bono activity.

Michael Napier attending formal events.

What was the biggest surprise during the year?

A last-minute surprise request to stand in for Tony Blair on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall.

I informed the assembled conference of the American Bar Association that because the prime minister's car was delayed, it would be my pleasure instead, as president of the Law Society, to deliver the opening remarks welcoming the delegates to London.

What three words would you use to describe your time as president?

Pro bono publico.