Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,291 in the last 365 days.

President perspectives: Michael Napier

During your presidency, what was your biggest highlight?

Holding (with kid gloves) the 200-year-old minute book which records the meeting in a Fleet Street pub on 2 June 1825, when seven attorneys founded the Law Society.

The celebrations to mark the 175th anniversary coincided with my year as president – and I wish the current president every success in celebrating the bicentenary.

200-year-old minute book with handwritten entries that record the meeting when seven attorneys founded the Law Society in 1825.

The 200-year-old minute book which records the founding of the Law Society.

What was the biggest challenge you and the Law Society faced during the year?

In 2000, after a highly turbulent period internally and externally, the main challenge was to stabilise the Law Society, to re-engage with the profession at large, and strengthen relations with the government and other stakeholders.

What was the biggest success during your year?

The so-called ‘Napier Reforms’. These stabilised the internal governance of the Law Society, including the introduction of seats on the Council for lay members, specialist groups and trainees – and made sure future office holders would be appointed by an electoral college of Council members.

Also, we negotiated with the lord chancellor long-overdue increases in legal aid rates for crime and family law.

We promoted a Council motion of support for an aspirational number of annual hours to be spent by solicitors engaging in pro bono activity.

Two images of solicitor Michael Napier side by side. In the first he smiles whilst wearing a suit at a formal event. In the second he delivers a speech whilst wearing formal clothing at an event

Michael Napier attending formal events.

What was the biggest surprise during the year?

A last-minute surprise request to stand in for Tony Blair on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall.

I informed the assembled conference of the American Bar Association that because the prime minister's car was delayed, it would be my pleasure instead, as president of the Law Society, to deliver the opening remarks welcoming the delegates to London.

What three words would you use to describe your time as president?

Pro bono publico.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President perspectives: Michael Napier

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more