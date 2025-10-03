Black History Month 2025 – standing firm in power and pride

In the face of the ongoing struggle against inequality and a backdrop of rising tensions and division, it's more important than ever to show solidarity and work to improve equality in the profession for the future.

According to our snapshot of the solicitor profession research, 19% of Practising Certificate holders who shared their ethnicity are Asian or from minority ethnic groups. Black solicitors make up 3% of those who have shared their ethnicity.

Among solicitors in senior roles such as partners and directors, Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups account for 14%. Black solicitors make up 2% in total of those in senior roles.

By listening to Black solicitors and recognising their contribution to the profession we can improve representation and challenge systemic inequalities.

Our president Richard Atkinson said: “Black solicitors continue to shape our profession with resilience, leadership and excellence, serving as role models for generations to come and their journeys and triumphs which enrich the legal community.

“By celebrating their achievements and working with colleagues and allies, we will continue to take meaningful steps towards fostering an inclusive profession where these strengths are championed.”

In celebration of this Black History Month’s theme, we are spotlighting the achievements of Black excellence in the legal profession.

MaameYaa Kwafo-Akoto, partner at A&O Shearman shared her story, reflecting on her journey to partner and how the legal sector is evolving.

She said: “Making partner, at a time when there were no other Black partners in the London office, was a real moment for me. Now there are more than six Black partners in the London office.”

Read MaameYaa's full story.

Throughout October, we’re amplifying MaameYaa’s story and others like hers to show how Black solicitors have overcome challenges and transformed them into success.

We’ll also share resources that provide advice on:

addressing barriers to progress

improving recruitment and retention

ensuring Black solicitors are supported to thrive in their careers

Explore our guide on race and ethnicity inclusivity in the workplace: top tips for improving retention and progression.