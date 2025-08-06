Why Disaster Exercises are Essential for Every Business

Disasters do not distinguish between businesses. Whether a small startup or a global enterprise, all businesses are vulnerable to disruptions from floods, wildfires, and other disasters. What separates businesses that recover quickly from those that don’t isn’t luck — it’s preparedness.

One of the most effective ways to build preparedness is through disaster exercises, which can include seminars, workshops, tabletops, games and drills.

Why Exercises Matter

Disaster exercises are a no-fault, safe environment that simulate real-world scenarios and help businesses:

Test emergency response plans.

Train staff on roles and responsibilities.

Identify weaknesses and areas for improvement.

Build confidence and coordination across teams.

Exercises can range from simple, discussion-based scenarios (such as what to do when a snowstorm knocks out power) to complex, multi-day simulations involving leadership, vendors and cross-functional teams. Regardless of the format, the outcome is the same: stronger resilience and a faster path to recovery.

A Toolkit Built for the Private Sector

To make disaster exercises easier and more accessible, FEMA developed the FEMA Private Sector Exercise Starter Kit. This free and open resource is designed for businesses of all sizes and industries, offering step-by-step guidance for planning, conducting and evaluating emergency exercises.

What’s Inside the FEMA Exercise Starter Kit

The Starter Kit is packed with practical tools to help your business conduct a disaster preparedness exercise – even if it’s your first time organizing one. It takes the guesswork out of planning by helping you simulate real scenarios that stress-test your company’s ability to respond and recover.

The Starter Kit includes:

A Facilitator/Evaluator Guide: A practical walkthrough for leading and assessing exercises. Ideal for businesses without a dedicated emergency manager, this guide ensures your exercises stay focused and delivers actionable insights.

Conduct Slides: A ready-to-use presentation that guides participants through the scenario. It keeps the session structured and on track, even if you’re not an expert in emergency management.

A Situation Manual: A detailed scenario and background document that sets the stage for discussion. It helps internal teams and external partners determine shared risks and response goals.

An Exercise Placemat: A visual reference tool that outlines key actions, roles and decision points. It keeps participants engaged and focused on their responsibilities during the exercise.

Exercise Evaluation Guides: Embedded in the facilitator guide, these forms help you capture what worked, what didn’t and what needs to change. This is where the real value lies: turning lessons learned into stronger preparedness plans.

Why the FEMA Exercise Starter Kit Matters

Disaster exercises are not just about emergency response — they are about long-term survival.

After a disaster, the businesses that bounce back fastest are those that:

Have clear continuity of operations plans.

Regularly test those plans through exercises.

Train staff on communication, roles and recovery procedures.

How to Get Started Today

Disasters are unpredictable. Your response does not have to be.

Start building your business’ resilience today with the FEMA Private Sector Exercise Starter Kit. It’s your first step toward ensuring your team is ready to respond, recover and thrive — no matter what comes your way.

For additional support, connect with FEMA’s National Exercise Division or Office of Business, Industry and Infrastructure. These offices are committed partners in helping the private sector build a culture of preparedness.

Finally, sign up for a free membership to the FEMA National Business Emergency Operations Center: a virtual hub for information-sharing between FEMA and businesses before, during and after disasters. Join the National Business Emergency Operations Center today.