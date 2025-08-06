Saint Johnsbury VSP / DLS Interlock Ignition Device Required

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A4006901

TROOPER: Chris Santic

STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2025 1745 hours

LOCATION: I 91 NB and Exit 15 Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Criminally Suspended, Interlock Ignition Device Required

ACCUSED: Dane Stillson

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in Fairlee, VT. Troopers observed a speeding motor vehicle and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.

The operator was identified as Dane Stillson. Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers learned Stillson was required to have an ignition interlock device which he did not have. Stillson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bradford outpost for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/10/2025 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached