Saint Johnsbury VSP / DLS Interlock Ignition Device Required
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A4006901
TROOPER: Chris Santic
STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/04/2025 1745 hours
LOCATION: I 91 NB and Exit 15 Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Criminally Suspended, Interlock Ignition Device Required
ACCUSED: Dane Stillson
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in Fairlee, VT. Troopers observed a speeding motor vehicle and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.
The operator was identified as Dane Stillson. Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers learned Stillson was required to have an ignition interlock device which he did not have. Stillson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bradford outpost for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/10/2025 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Legal Disclaimer:
