Demographic statistics for the first half of 2025

MACAU, August 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population of Macao at the end of the first half of 2025 went down by 1,100 year-on-year to 685,900. Among them, number of non-resident workers living in Macao showed a decrease. As regards the gender distribution, the female population (369,400) exceeded the male population (316,500), accounting for 53.9% of the total.

In the first half year, mortality (1,247) decreased by 21 year-on-year. The top three underlying causes of death were Neoplasms (475, 38.1% of total), Diseases of the Circulatory System (337, 27.0%) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (134, 10.7%). Meanwhile, cases of marriage registration (1,442) dropped by 220.

With respect to the population movement, number of new arrivals from the Chinese mainland with one-way permit (1,616) and number of individuals newly granted right of abode (895) increased by 45 and 424 respectively year-on-year in the first half year.

In comparison with the first quarter of 2025, number of live births (671) and mortality (609) fell by 79 and 29 respectively in the second quarter, while cases of marriage registration (725) increased by 8. Number of new arrivals from the Chinese mainland with one-way permit (931) rose by 246 quarter-on-quarter, whereas number of individuals newly granted right of abode (356) decreased by 183. Besides, number of non-resident workers at the end of the second quarter (182,583) dropped by 785.