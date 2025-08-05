Monetary and financial statistics – June 2025
MACAU, August 5 - According to statistics released today (5 August) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in June 2025. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans increased from a month earlier.
Money supply
Currency in circulation dropped 0.2% from one month earlier whereas demand deposits rose 4.5%, M1 thus grew 3.2%. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities increased 0.9%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rose 1.1% to MOP824.8 billion. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.1%, 46.4%, 6.7% and 12.8% respectively.
Deposits
Resident deposits increased 1.1% from the preceding month to MOP803.8 billion while non-resident deposits rose 6.5% to MOP373.9 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 1.6% to MOP219.7 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 2.6% to MOP1,397.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 18.8%, 46.7%, 8.3% and 24.4% respectively.
Loans
Domestic loans to the private sector rose 2.8% from a month ago to MOP512.6 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “restaurants, hotels and similar activities” and “electricity, gas and water supply” grew at respective rates of 34.3% and 18.6% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “wholesale and retail” and “construction” fell 11.7% and 1.2% respectively. Concurrently, external loans increased 5.5% from the preceding month to MOP522.6 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector rose 4.2% to MOP1,035.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.4%, 44.1%, 11.2% and 20.0% respectively.
Operating ratios
At end-June 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector increased from 49.3% at end-May to 50.1%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 73.0% to 74.1%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 67.3% and 56.6% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio retreated to 5.4%.
