Company statistics for the second quarter of 2025
MACAU, August 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,107 new companies were incorporated in the second quarter of 2025, most of which were engaged in Wholesale & Retail Trade (380) and Business Services (326). Meanwhile, 283 companies were dissolved. The number of companies showed a net increase of 824 (+97 quarter-on-quarter).
Total value of registered capital of the new companies amounted to MOP98 million in the second quarter. As regards origin of capital, MOP33 million (34.1% of total) came from the Chinese mainland, and MOP42 million (43.3%) came from the Macao Special Administrative Region. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP12 million, of which Zhuhai accounted for 45.3%. Besides, capital from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region stood at MOP19 million.
In terms of size of registered capital, there were 791 new companies (71.5% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP20 million) made up 20.8% of the total. Meanwhile, 12 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP39 million) constituted 39.4% of the total.
In the first half of 2025, there were 2,020 newly incorporated companies and 469 companies in dissolution, representing a net increase of 1,551 in the number of companies. Total registered capital reached MOP303 million in the first half year.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.