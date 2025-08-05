Company statistics for the second quarter of 2025

MACAU, August 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,107 new companies were incorporated in the second quarter of 2025, most of which were engaged in Wholesale & Retail Trade (380) and Business Services (326). Meanwhile, 283 companies were dissolved. The number of companies showed a net increase of 824 (+97 quarter-on-quarter).

Total value of registered capital of the new companies amounted to MOP98 million in the second quarter. As regards origin of capital, MOP33 million (34.1% of total) came from the Chinese mainland, and MOP42 million (43.3%) came from the Macao Special Administrative Region. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP12 million, of which Zhuhai accounted for 45.3%. Besides, capital from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region stood at MOP19 million.

In terms of size of registered capital, there were 791 new companies (71.5% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP20 million) made up 20.8% of the total. Meanwhile, 12 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP39 million) constituted 39.4% of the total.

In the first half of 2025, there were 2,020 newly incorporated companies and 469 companies in dissolution, representing a net increase of 1,551 in the number of companies. Total registered capital reached MOP303 million in the first half year.