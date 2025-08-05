CE meets HKSAR Chief Executive to bolster multifaceted cooperation

MACAU, August 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Mr John Lee Ka-chiu, for discussions on further strengthening multifaceted cooperation between Macao and Hong Kong, such as collaborative development of tourism.

During today’s meeting at the Government Headquarters in Macao, the two sides also exchanged views on advancing high-quality growth in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and exploring new opportunities in the second-phase development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Mr Sam noted that following their meeting in Hong Kong in February this year, the two Chief Executives were today reconvening to forge consensus on major directions for collaboration. Through top-level planning and sector-specific alignment between relevant departments, today’s meeting would inject stronger momentum into practical cooperation between the two regions.

Mr Sam stressed that as Special Administrative Regions of the nation, Macao and Hong Kong have leveraged the unique advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle, achieving globally-recognised developmental milestones. He expressed hope for enhanced cross-boundary policy coordination and connectivity, to contribute further to the nation’s strategy of high-level opening up.

Macao and Hong Kong both serve as central cities and core engines for regional development within the Greater Bay Area, noted Mr Sam. By elevating cooperation, particularly in fostering high-quality growth in industries and technological innovation, the two regions would further drive mutual benefits across the Greater Bay Area.

Mr Sam underscored the pivotal role of the Cooperation Zone as a platform for Macao’s integration into the Greater Bay Area, and for the diversification of the city’s economy. The MSAR Government has adhered to its “Macao + Hengqin” strategic positioning, and established the leading group for promoting the development of the Cooperation Zone, with a view to bolstering support for the Cooperation Zone through policy, legal frameworks, personnel, and resource allocation.

Macao welcomed greater participation from Hong Kong enterprises in seizing opportunities during the second-phase development of the Cooperation Zone, sharing the dividends of high-quality growth, added Mr Sam.

Regarding the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympics Games, Mr Sam stated that with the 100-day countdown now underway, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao would continue collaborating to deliver them as exceptional sporting spectacles. He added that the two regions could leverage these events to co-host more sports initiatives, fostering synergy in the Greater Bay Area’s sports sector, and attracting diverse visitors to the region.

Macao and Hong Kong possessed complementary strengths in the tourism field, said Mr Sam. By enhancing transport connectivity and jointly promoting the Greater Bay Area’s tourism brand via tailored packages and incentives, the two regions can attract more visitors through multi-destination itineraries, driving coordinated regional tourism development.

Officials from the MSAR Government attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

Officials of the HKSAR Government attending the meeting included: the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan Mo-po; the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Erick Tsang Kwok-wai; the Secretary for Health, Mr Lo Chung-mau; the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Ms Mable Chan; and the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Carol Yip Man-kuen.