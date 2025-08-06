PROCLAMATION - Purple Heart Recipient Recognition Day

WHEREAS, our nation and its principles have been defended throughout history by brave and patriotic people who willingly sacrificed their own well-being for the cause of freedom and democracy; and

WHEREAS, our veterans have earned profound and eternal gratitude from Washingtonians for their willingness to risk life and limb for the sake of this nation, its people and our cherished freedoms; and

WHEREAS, President George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit to honor brave military personnel; and

WHEREAS, in 1932, on the 200th anniversary of George Washington's birth, the Badge of Military Merit was renamed the Order of the Purple Heart; and

WHEREAS, today the Purple Heart is awarded to honor the combat wounded veterans of this country and those who made the ultimate sacrifice and never returned home; and

WHEREAS, local governments and veteran organizations across Washington state are expanding recognition efforts, including community ceremonies, veteran outreach programs and public education initiatives to deepen awareness of the Purple Heart's legacy; and

WHEREAS, the Purple Heart Trail, which now includes major Washington roadways such as Interstate 5, serves as a visible tribute to those who have paid a high price for our freedom; and

WHEREAS, the entire month of August is known as Purple Heart Recognition Month; and

WHEREAS, the 1991 Washington State Legislature passed Senate Bill 5718 recognizing the seventh day of August as a day to pay tribute to those who hold the distinction of having been awarded the Purple Heart;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim August 7, 2025, as

Purple Heart Recipient Recognition Day

in Washington, and I urge all people in our state to join me join me in acknowledging and honoring this state's veterans who have been wounded in battle while defending the principles of democracy, individual freedom, and human rights.

Signed this 4th day of August, 2025

Governor Bob Ferguson