January 2026 Update to Tri-Cities Veterans Community on the Proposed Tri-Cities State Veterans Cemetery

We are excited to report on the pre-design process that began on November 30, 2025, with Carve Architects.

The purpose of the pre-design phase is to supply WDVA with the necessary data to assess and compare the two parcels of land being researched and to determine the most suitable option.

The types of things being assessed are:

Site Constraints

Buildings

Land Use and Codes

Sustainability/Energy

Cultural Resources

Accessibility

Technology

Security

Project Delivery

Schedule

Cultural resources assessment

Hydrology, and water rights

Other site specific issues.

As part of the project, Carve Architects will also submit cost estimates through the state’s Capital Budget System. This process is essential for budgeting and legislative development, ensuring all costs are accurately reflected in the budget documents.

The cost analysis for property and utilities also considers location, views, neighborhood impacts, and community enthusiasm and support.

Pre-Design Project Milestones:

Nov 30, 2025 Site Visits, Confirm Site and Building Program Requirements, Desktop Site Analysis

Dec 31, 2025 Develop Site Alternatives, Choose Preferred Alternative

Jan 12, 2026 Cost Estimates due

Jan 20, 2026

April 15, 2026 Finalize review of Predesign Report

April 30, 2026 Final Report

All of this information will inform the legislature and Governor of the cost for land, improvements, and construction needed to apply for grant funding from the federal VA.

We appreciate the continued support from community members, State Legislators, and local leaders and look forward to sharing additional information with you once the pre-design is complete! As we meet with legislators from the Tri-Cities area during the upcoming Legislative Session, we will also highlight the need for ongoing support of this important project.

Check out previous updates and additional information at: Future Tri-Cities Cemetery | WDVA and let us know if you have any questions by emailing: CemeteryTri-Cities@dva.wa.gov