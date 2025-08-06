Satsuma Technology raises £163.6m

Satsuma Technology Plc (LSE:SATS)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satsuma Technology PLC (LSE: SATS), a public company pioneering the convergence of decentralised AI and Bitcoin treasury strategy, is pleased to provide an update on the closing of its minimum £100m raise, as initiated on 24 June 2025.The Board is delighted to confirm that the second secured convertible loan note round that closed on 28 July 2025, successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately £163,660,000, being circa $217,650,000 USD (the "Fundraising"), 63.66% over the minimum target.The Board is thrilled to have received strong backing for the vision of Satsuma, both from specialist global funds and exchanges focused on digital assets, as well as large institutional equity funds.In addition to those noted above, Satsuma has secured investments in Fundraising from several institutional equity investment funds based in London. These funds are some of the most prevalent names in the UK equity markets and globally have over £300bn AUM in aggregate between them.Henry K. Elder, CEO of Satsuma Technology, commented: "This moment represents a landmark validation of our core belief: that fusing a Bitcoin-native treasury with decentralised AI is a paradigm shift in corporate value creation. To have our initial target so significantly oversubscribed is a profound vote of confidence, resulting in the largest fundraise for a London company with a bitcoin treasury by a significant margin. The fact that many chose to subscribe in the first-ever bitcoin subscription in London speaks to their trust in our ability to innovate and execute. We are now fully equipped, deeply motivated, and more convinced than ever that London is the preeminent market from which to execute on our vision and build a global leader that will define this new category."

