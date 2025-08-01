Satsuma Technology Appoints Jonathan Jachym to Board of Directors

Satsuma Technology Plc (LSE:SATS)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satsuma Technology PLC (LSE: SATS), a public company pioneering the convergence of Bitcoin treasury strategy and decentralised AI, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Jachym to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.Jonathan is an accomplished legal and policy professional with extensive experience in government relations, regulatory strategy, and financial markets. He currently serves as Global Head of Policy & Government Relations at Kraken Digital Asset Exchange (Kraken), one of the world's largest and most established cryptocurrency platforms, founded in 2011.In this role, which he has held since November 2021, Jonathan leads Kraken's global engagement with governments, regulators, and industry stakeholders. He leads a team responsible for shaping positive policy outcomes and oversees international market expansion to support global distribution of Kraken's multi-asset products and services.He has been a prominent voice in shaping financial market and crypto policy in the U.S., UK, EU and other major developed and emerging markets.Prior to joining Kraken, Jonathan held senior roles at major financial institutions including London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where he was Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Government Relations and Regulatory Strategy, and CME Group (Chicago Mercantile Exchange), where he served as Executive Director of Government Relations. His career also includes a tenure as Legal and Regulatory Counsel at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.Henry Elder, CEO of Satsuma Technology, commented: "We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to the Board. His deep experience in financial markets, regulatory engagement, and government policy, combined with his leadership at Kraken, will be invaluable as Satsuma continues to expand its Bitcoin treasury strategy and strengthen its position as a pioneer in the decentralised finance space."

