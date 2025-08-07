Dusit Princess Melaka wins two prestigious accolades at the International Business Magazine Awards 2025 For the Best Hotel for Business Travellers – Malaysia 2025, the magazine’s judging panel praised the hotel’s extensive business facilities and its ability to meet the specific needs of corporate guests The hotel offers well-appointed accommodation with Heritage City views and Straits of Melaka— from modern Deluxe Rooms to the expansive Presidential Suite — making it an ideal base for business and leisure travellers Hotel recognised as ‘Best Hotel for Business Travellers – Malaysia’ and awarded for ‘Excellence in Regional Hospitality – Malaysia.

These awards are a true testament to our team’s dedication in delivering exceptional experiences that seamlessly blend historical charm with modern comfort. We are honoured to receive this recognition” — Richard Suter, Dusit International Representative

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dusit Princess Melaka, the first property in Malaysia operated by Dusit Hotels and Resorts, under Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has earned two prestigious accolades in the International Business Magazine Awards 2025.

In recognition of its gracious hospitality, outstanding facilities, and dynamic positioning as a premier business hub, the vibrant upper-midscale hotel was named Best Hotel for Business Travellers – Malaysia 2025 and awarded for Excellence in Regional Hospitality – Malaysia 2025 in this year’s edition of the annual awards, specially arranged by the UAE-based magazine to honour excellence across a broad range of industries.

For the Best Hotel for Business Travellers – Malaysia 2025, the magazine’s judging panel praised the hotel’s extensive business facilities and its ability to meet the specific needs of corporate guests. Aesthetically designed spaces – including the Bunga Raya Grand Ballroom, a versatile venue ideal for private functions, conferences, and team-building events for up to 1,000 guests – were singled out for special commendation.

The Excellence in Regional Hospitality – Malaysia 2025 accolade, meanwhile, was awarded in recognition of the hotel’s dedication to delivering tailored guest experiences that exceed expectations. The jury noted the hotel’s elegantly appointed guest rooms with panoramic views of the heritage city and the Straits of Melaka, a diverse array of dining options, and a wide range of personalised services – including airport transfers and curated tours of the UNESCO World Heritage City – as standout features contributing to the hotel’s growing reputation.

“Dusit’s immersive experiences have thoroughly impressed members of the jury,” said Shankar Shivprasad, Chief Editor and CEO of International Business Magazine. “In addition to its impressive lineup of business facilities, Dusit Princess Melaka also offers creative and engaging activities such as latte art workshops, wellness sessions, nature pursuits, and a MasterChef Juniors programme for young guests and their families. These thoughtful touches go a long way in creating memorable stays and have helped the hotel truly stand out.”

Richard Suter, Dusit International Representative, said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from International Business Magazine. That these awards come so soon after the hotel’s opening earlier this year is a true testament to our team’s dedication to delivering exceptional experiences that seamlessly blend historical charm with modern comfort. As we continue to meet the evolving needs of both business and leisure travellers, we warmly invite guests to experience our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality at Dusit Princess Melaka.”

About Dusit Princess Melaka

Located in the heart of Melaka’s UNESCO World Heritage City, Dusit Princess Melaka is a contemporary urban retreat where modern comforts blend seamlessly with historical charm. The hotel offers well-appointed accommodation with Heritage City views and Straits of Melaka— from modern Deluxe Rooms to the expansive Presidential Suite — making it an ideal base for business and leisure travellers. Facilities include the deepest swimming pool in the state, a fully equipped 24-hour gym, and one of the city’s largest meeting and event spaces. Guests can savour iconic Chinese cuisine at Long Feng restaurant or unwind with signature cocktails at Famosa Lounge — all part of a memorable Melakan escape infused with Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. Cultural landmarks such as Dutch Square, St. Paul's Hill and Church, A’Famosa Fort, and Jonker Street Market are all just a short stroll away.

For more information, please visit https://www.dusit.com/dusitprincess-melaka/

