Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2030

Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Silicon Photomultiplier Market Expected to Reach $221.0 Million by 2030

The rise in need for accurate diagnosis in the healthcare industry and the increase in demand for advanced driver assistance systems drive the silicon photomultiplier market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, " Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) Market by Type, Device Type, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" the global silicon photomultiplier industry size was valued at $113.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $221.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. The silicon photomultiplier market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the enormous development of the automotive industry and an increase in health awareness among users in emerging economies. Moreover, economically developed nations tend to witness high penetration of imaging technology in LiDAR and medical imaging applications, which is projected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the market.Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6088 A silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) is a solid-state electronic sensor that generates a current pulse in response to the absorption of a photon. Therefore, a SiPM has a gain, which is comparable to that of a photomultiplier tube (PMT). There are a few main parameters such as breakdown voltage, photon detection efficiency, gain versus overvoltage relation, dark count rate, afterpulsing probability, and crosstalk probability, characterizing a SiPM. Also, the photodetection efficiency of silicon photomultiplier ranges from 20 to 50%, depending on wavelength & device, which is similar to a traditional silicon PMT.The global silicon photomultiplier market sales are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the need for accurate diagnosis in the healthcare industry and the increase in demand for advanced driver assistance systems drive the silicon photomultiplier market growth. In addition, silicon photomultipliers are extensively used for a range of applications, including threat detection, recycling, and 3D ranging. However, technological limits such as higher noise in silicon devices is a major restraint to the global silicon photomultiplier industry. In addition, growing application in the healthcare sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for silicon photomultiplier industry.Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of silicon photomultiplier products especially in the healthcare and automotive sectors. Factors such as increase in health awareness among users and a rise in technological advancements fuel the growth of the market.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6088 Competitive Analysis:The Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) Market include,AdvanSiDBroadcom Inc.Cremat IncExcelitas Technologies CorporationHamamatsu Photonics K.K.Ketek GMBHon semiconductorPhilipsRadiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.TE connectivityThe global silicon photomultiplier market share is segmented based on type, device type, application, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is segmented into NUV SiPMs (NUV-HD SiPM technology and NUV-HD Cryo SiPM technology) and RGB SiPMs (high-cell count RGB SiPMs and low-cell count RGB SiPMs). By device type, the market is segmented into analog SiPMs and digital SiPMs. Based on application, the market is divided into LiDAR, medical imaging, high energy physics, hazard & threat detection, and others. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, it & telecommunication, aerospace, oil & gas, and othersRegion-wise, the silicon photomultiplier market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific contributed the maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to an increase in demand from emerging economical countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The overall silicon photomultiplier market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6088 Key Findings Of The Study- The automotive sector is projected to be the major industry share during the forecast period, followed by healthcare. The rising demand for autonomous vehicles is anticipated to drive the demand in the future.- Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 73% of the silicon photomultiplier market share in 2020.- India is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America silicon photomultiplier market revenue, accounting for approximately 68% share in 2020.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.