Shrimp Market Size to Generate $54.6 Billion by 2027 | Growing at a CAGR of 9.2% - Nordic Seafood A/S, Surapon Foods

Shrimp Market

Surge in disposable income and rise in health consciousness among consumers drive the growth of the global shrimp market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shrimp Market size was generated $31.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $54.6 billion by 2027, and registering with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027.Surge in disposable income and rise in health consciousness among consumers drive the growth of the global shrimp market. On the other hand, lack of availability of aqua-feed ingredients restrains the growth to some extent. However, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food items is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.Download Report Sample (321 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10848 The demand for shrimps has increased considerably among consumers, due to their high nutritional value and low-fat protein content. In addition, they are low in carbs and calories, thus encouraging health-conscious individuals to include shrimps in their diet. Moreover, multiple benefits associated with shrimps such as prevention of hair loss, improvement in memory performance, and elimination of bad cholesterol boost their demand, globally, thereby driving the growth of the global market.Shrimps are decapod crustaceans that are abundantly available at extremely low prices and look similar to prawns. Many shrimps have edible muscular tails, and they are widely caught and farmed for human consumption. Shrimp are not only delicious but they are also high in iron, calcium, sodium, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, and potassium, as well as vitamins A, E, and B6.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shrimp-market/purchase-options The market is segmented on the basis of type, source, form, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into pink, brown, white, and others. Depending on the source, it is segregated into cold water and hot water. By form, it is bifurcated into frozen and canned. As per end use, it is divided into residential and commercial. According to distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the shrimp market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering more than one-third of the global shrimp market. The market across the same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027. This is because shrimp is characterized by regional companies in the province, targeting consumers seeking healthy, high-quality seafood products. Moreover, strong economic growth and rising affluence also drive the shrimp market in Asia-Pacific.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10848 One of the major factors and shrimp market trends driving the growth of the global market is rise in demand for seafood products. Shift in food habits toward consumption of healthier food products, such as seafood, which is regarded as rich source of animal proteins, is expected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, improved taste and increased marketing levels are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market players to capitalize during the forecast period. However, high cost of processing and stringent government regulations governing shrimp farming, import, and export may have a negative impact on the shrimp market growth. Despite these challenges, with robust growth in the food processing and agriculture industries, market players have the opportunity to expand further.The leading market players analyzed in the global Shrimp industry report include Mazzetta Company LLC., Thai Union Group,. Surapon Foods, Clearwater Seafoods Inc., High Liner Foods Inc., Aqua Star Corp., Avanti Feeds Ltd., The Waterbase Ltd., Nordic Seafood A/S. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Trending Reports:Seaweed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-market Frozen Romaine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-romaine-market-A323770 Margarine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/margarine-market-A49222

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.