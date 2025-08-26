Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Industry to Garner $2.34 Billion Worldwide by 2027: AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global water pipeline leak detection systems market generated $1.75 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.34 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.Growing scarcity of water across the globe and aging water infrastructure drive the growth of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market. However, high cost associated with the water pipeline leak detection systems is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of digital survey systems and computerized systems for water pipeline leak detection is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4251 Covid-19 scenario:Major water pipeline leak detection systems manufacturers across the globe have stopped their manufacturing activities due to disrupted supply chain amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.Government initiatives such as “Jal Jeevan mission” have been launched by the Government of India to provide pipelined fresh water to every household in the country by 2024. Due to this, the demand for water pipeline leak detection system is expected to surge.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market based on location, equipment type, pipe material, end-user, and region.Based on location, the underground segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the over ground segment.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4251?reqfor=covid Based on equipment type, the acoustic segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses the non-acoustic segment.Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.Leading market players analyzed in the research include Atmos International Limited, Aqualeak Detection Ltd., Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Ovarro Limited, Mueller Water Products Inc., Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, QinetiQ Group plc, Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.), and TTK S.A.S.Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4251 Trending Reports in Industry:Pre-Engineered Buildings Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pre-engineered-building-market Gas Compressors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gas-compressors-market-A72543 Plywood Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plywood-market-A52014 Railway Maintenance Machinery Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-maintenance-machinery-market-A08139 Seamless Steel Tubes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seamless-steel-tubes-market-A53527 Home Warranty Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-warranty-services-market-A13578 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Wilmington, Delaware. AMR provides global enterprises, as well as medium and small businesses, with high-quality Market Research Reports Insights and Business Intelligence Solutions. Our goal is to offer business insights and consulting to help clients make strategic decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective markets.We have strong corporate relations with various companies, enabling us to gather accurate market data and generate precise research reports. AMR CEO Pawan Kumar plays a key role in maintaining the high quality of data and supporting clients in achieving success. Our research data is sourced through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies, complemented by deep online and offline research and discussions with industry professionals and analysts.ContactDavid Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801, USAInternational: +1-503-894-6022Toll-Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285Email: help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.