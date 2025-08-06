The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Health Monitoring System Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

It will grow to $7.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market?

There has been a significant increase in the size of the aircraft health monitoring system market in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from a value of $5.01 billion in 2024 to $5.39 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors such as safety and maintenance laws, pressure to cut costs, the age of existing aircraft fleets, emphasis on preventive maintenance and the drive for operational efficiency in airlines have contributed to the growth experienced in the historical period.

In the coming years, substantial growth is expected in the aircraft health monitoring system market, projected to expand to $7.2 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Reasons for this anticipated growth in the forecast period include increasing air traffic and fleet expansion, incorporation with fleet management systems, an emphasis on aircraft connectivity, the rise of predictive analytics, regulatory assistance and standardization. Noteworthy trends within the forecast period comprise advancements in sensor technologies, fusion with flight operations data, the creation of mobile and wearable AHMS devices, growth in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and urban air mobility (UAM), as well as international cooperation for AHMS standardization.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market?

The rise in aircraft accidents is predicted to fuel the expansion of the aircraft health monitoring system market. Defined as any incident that inflicts damage or harm to the aircraft, people, or property, an aircraft accident prompts the need for real-time detection of faults and irregularities in essential systems by Aircraft health monitoring systems (AHMS). This then facilitates precautionary upkeep and forestalls mid-flight technical faults which may result in accidents. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a cooperation association based in Canada for airlines, reported roughly 39 flight accidents in 2022, a leap from 29 the previous year. The average from 2018-2022, however, was 43 accidents. As such, the escalating occurrence of aircraft accidents is pushing the demand for aircraft health monitoring systems.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Health Monitoring System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Electric Company

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Safran Group

• Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

• Textron Aviation Inc.

• Amphenol Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aircraft Health Monitoring System Industry?

The emergence of technological advancements is a prominent trend being adopted in the aircraft health monitoring system market. Top-tier firms within the aircraft health monitoring system market are launching pioneering products in order to maintain their market presence. To illustrate, Pratt & Whitney, a prominent aerospace manufacturer from the United States, introduced an artificial intelligence-based aircraft engine analysis system known as Percept in June 2023. This system operates on the Awiros Video Intelligence Operating System (OS) and its cloud-based interface allows clients to capture images and videos of aircraft engines using mobile devices, providing instantaneous part availability responses. This permits quicker and more cost-effective turnover of leased engine assets. Instead of having to physically inspect an engine and confirm details individually, this automated inspection reduces the necessary time by roughly 90%.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market Report?

The aircraft health monitoring system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System: Engine Health Monitoring, Structural Health Monitoring, Component Health Monitoring

2) By Subsystem: Aero-propulsion, Avionics, Ancillary Systems, Aircraft Structures

3) By Installation: On Board, On Ground

4) By Technology: Prognostics System, Diagnostics System, Detection System, Adaptive Control, Other Technologies

5) By End User: Commercial, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Health Monitoring: Real-Time Monitoring Systems, Data Acquisition Systems, Engine Performance Analysis Tools

2) By Structural Health Monitoring: Sensor-Based Monitoring Systems, Fatigue Monitoring Systems, Damage Detection Systems

3) By Component Health Monitoring: Avionics Health Monitoring Systems, Landing Gear Monitoring Systems, Fuel System Monitoring System

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market?

In the Global Market Report 2025 for the Aircraft Health Monitoring System, Asia-Pacific dominated as the largest region in 2024 and is also predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report encompasses areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

