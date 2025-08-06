Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe launches Matric Support Programme in Eastern Cape, 6 to 7 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will launch her office's Matric Support Programme in the Eastern Cape province. The launch events will take place at Mthingwevu High School in Cofimvaba on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, and Jiba High School in Lusikisiki on Thursday, 7 August 2025.

The Matric Support Programme forms part of Deputy Minister Gondwe's vision to make higher education more accessible and bring it closer to communities. The programme specifically targets matric learners, particularly in rural areas, providing information on higher education opportunities, study options and funding before they enter the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

The Office of the Deputy Minister will collaborate with the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing SETA, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, and the National Skills Fund for this initiative. These entities, along with the DM's Helpdesk, will share critical information about access, training and funding in the higher education sector.

Event Details

Day 1

Date: 6 August 2025

Time: 10h00 to 13h00

Location: Mthingwevu High School, Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape

Day 2

Date: 7 August 2025

Time: 10h00 to 13h00

Location: Jiba High School, Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Media Liaison Officer

Office of the Deputy Minister

Cell: 076 965 4880

Email: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Fikile Moya

Communications Officer

Office of the Deputy Minister

Cell: 082 507 2265

Email: Moya.F@dhet.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA