Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe launches Matric Support Programme in Eastern Cape, 6 to 7 Aug
The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will launch her office's Matric Support Programme in the Eastern Cape province. The launch events will take place at Mthingwevu High School in Cofimvaba on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, and Jiba High School in Lusikisiki on Thursday, 7 August 2025.
The Matric Support Programme forms part of Deputy Minister Gondwe's vision to make higher education more accessible and bring it closer to communities. The programme specifically targets matric learners, particularly in rural areas, providing information on higher education opportunities, study options and funding before they enter the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.
The Office of the Deputy Minister will collaborate with the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing SETA, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, and the National Skills Fund for this initiative. These entities, along with the DM's Helpdesk, will share critical information about access, training and funding in the higher education sector.
Event Details
Day 1
Date: 6 August 2025
Time: 10h00 to 13h00
Location: Mthingwevu High School, Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape
Day 2
Date: 7 August 2025
Time: 10h00 to 13h00
Location: Jiba High School, Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape
Enquiries:
Sipho Stuurman
Media Liaison Officer
Office of the Deputy Minister
Cell: 076 965 4880
Email: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za
Fikile Moya
Communications Officer
Office of the Deputy Minister
Cell: 082 507 2265
Email: Moya.F@dhet.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
