Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 07, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 07, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Regional Water District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Allen Bluffton Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Allen County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Richmond Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Athens Le-Ax Regional Water District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

Special Audit

1/1/2008 TO 1/27/2023 Special Audit FFR

Auglaize Auglaize County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Belmont Cumberland Trail Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Champaign Mad River Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Northeast Champaign County Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Champaign County Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Clermont Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Coshocton Crawford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Bedford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Innovation Academy West

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Erie Margaretta Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Prairie Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Franklin County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Bexley Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Gallia Greenfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hancock City of Findlay, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Harrison Village of Deersville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Highland Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hocking Good Hope Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Holmes Holmes County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lake County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lawrence Village of Proctorville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Logan Pleasant Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Madison Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Miami Troy-Miami County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Kent Free Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Putnam Van Buren Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Shelby Village of Fort Loramie

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Stark Nimishillen Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull Village of Newton Falls

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lakeview Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Joint Emergency Medical Services

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Franklin

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Wood City of Perrysburg

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA



