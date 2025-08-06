Disaster Recovery Center To Open in Ohio County, W.Va.  

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia and Ohio County are opening a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Triadelphia. The Center will open at Triadelphia Community Center at 10 a.m. tomorrow, July 31.

The center is located at:

Ohio County Disaster Recovery Center Triadelphia Community Center Mon- Sat 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Closed Sundays) Closed Saturday, August 2

If you are a resident of Marion or Ohio counties and you have been impacted by the June 14-15 storms, visit a DRC for information to help you recover. There is a team at the DRC ready to provide support, answer questions, and assist you with your FEMA applications.

A DRC will also open on July 31 in Marion County at the City of Fairmont Public Safety Building. To find a DRC closest to you, visit fema.gov/drc .

If you have disaster-related needs that your insurance does not pay for, FEMA may be able to help. If you have insurance, file your insurance claim first. Then apply for FEMA assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov to help with any uninsured losses. Residents can also call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or visit fema.gov/DRC for in-person support.

As a reminder, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs. FEMA assistance does not need to be repaid.