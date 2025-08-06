Ohio and Marion County applicants for disaster assistance should expect a call from FEMA  

Charleston, W.Va.— After West Virginians apply for disaster assistance, you may receive a call from FEMA looking for more information about your application or to schedule an inspection. Know that phone calls may come from an unknown number, outside of a 304 or 681 area code.

It is important to answer FEMA’s call. For example, an inspection may be required to verify the current state of your property. Without an inspection, there may be a delay in FEMA’s review of your application.

There is no charge for an inspection, and the inspector will have FEMA photo identification and your application number. Remember, FEMA representatives will never ask you for money.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a FEMA representative, you can reach out to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify the caller’s identity.

Watch a short video about next steps after applying for FEMA assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance:

If you have not yet applied for FEMA assistance, the fastest way to apply is online. If you have insurance, file a claim first. Then apply for FEMA assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov to help with any uninsured losses. If you need further assistance, call the FEMA Helpline at 1.800.621.3362 or find in-person FEMA support at fema.gov/drc .