St, Albans Barracks // Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:25A2005554

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                        

STATION:   St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2025 at 1221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tractor Supply Enosburgh – 38 Jay View Dr. Enosburgh

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED:  Under investigation                                           

 

VICTIM:  Enosburgh Tractor Supply

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of a minibike from the Enosburg Tractor Supply on the evening of 8/4/2025. The person of interest can be seen in the attached photo. Anyone with information regarding this theft or can is asked to call the Vermont State Police-St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993.

 

 

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

