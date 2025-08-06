St, Albans Barracks // Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A2005554
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 08/05/2025 at 1221 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tractor Supply Enosburgh – 38 Jay View Dr. Enosburgh
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Under investigation
VICTIM: Enosburgh Tractor Supply
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of a minibike from the Enosburg Tractor Supply on the evening of 8/4/2025. The person of interest can be seen in the attached photo. Anyone with information regarding this theft or can is asked to call the Vermont State Police-St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.