St, Albans Barracks // Theft

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:25A2005554 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802 524 5993 DATE/TIME: 08/05/2025 at 1221 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Tractor Supply Enosburgh – 38 Jay View Dr. Enosburgh VIOLATION: Theft ACCUSED: Under investigation VICTIM: Enosburgh Tractor Supply SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of a minibike from the Enosburg Tractor Supply on the evening of 8/4/2025. The person of interest can be seen in the attached photo. Anyone with information regarding this theft or can is asked to call the Vermont State Police-St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993. Trooper Seth Boudreau Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993

