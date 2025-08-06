JD Lymon Group Adds Two Industry Leaders and Former CMS Officials as Partners

Expanding Market Access Expertise for Emerging Medical Devices & Therapies

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Lymon Group (JDL), a leading U.S. market access consulting firm dedicated to medical technology and biopharmaceutical innovations, has named John McInnes, MD, JD, and Amanda Cassidy, MPP, as its two newest partners. Both join JDL from the global law firm Arnold & Porter, and previously held senior posts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), giving them valuable public- and private-sector insight. Their arrival deepens the firm’s expertise in payer coverage, coding, and provider payment — critical hurdles for both emerging and mature medical devices and therapies.For more than two decades, JDL partners have helped med-tech and biopharmaceutical companies secure Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance reimbursement for new treatments and technologies. The team has guided hundreds of implantable devices, durable medical equipment, biologics, and orphan therapies from early development through widespread commercial adoption.“Securing appropriate reimbursement can determine whether a healthcare innovation ever reaches patients,” said Jolayne Devers, MBA, CPC, CPC-H, CPC-P, President and Partner of JDL. “John and Amanda have led countless medical technologies and therapies through the maze of reimbursement pathways. Their insights will help our clients accelerate time to revenue and scale, and most importantly, help as many patients as possible.”• John McInnes spent eight years at CMS, serving as Director of the Division of Outpatient Care, and Director of the Division of Practitioner Services. He also served as a Medical Officer at the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation.• Amanda Cassidy worked at CMS for six years in the Hospital and Ambulatory Policy Group, Center for Medicare Management, and Office of Legislation.• During a combined 25 years at Arnold & Porter, McInnes and Cassidy helped both small and large med-tech and biopharmaceutical companies tackle complex reimbursement challenges.The new partners enhance JDL’s ability to steer healthcare innovators through an evolving reimbursement landscape and underscore the firm's commitment to enable patient access to new treatments.“I joined JDL because of its deep market access expertise and hands-on approach,” noted McInnes. “Med-tech companies can’t afford missteps, so it’s important to develop comprehensive reimbursement strategies that help meet business goals, and then execute effectively on those strategies.”“Healthcare policy priorities are shifting rapidly at the same time AI-driven care models are reshaping the landscape. But aligning coverage, coding, and payment strategies is still essential for success,” Cassidy added. “JDL is uniquely positioned to guide companies through that complexity.”About JD Lymon GroupJD Lymon Group is a market access firm that helps med-tech and biopharmaceutical innovators secure reimbursement and bring new therapies to patients faster. Founded by Jolayne Devers, MBA, CPC, CPC-H, CPC-P; Mark Domyahn, MBA; and Carla Monacelli, the firm blends decades of experience with insight earned in virtually every stakeholder seat — government, industry, payer, physicians, patients, and provider organizations. Drawing on deep policy expertise and hands-on coding and payment experience, JDL provides commercialization strategies that secure coverage and broaden patient access for companies ranging from seed-stage startups to Fortune 500 leaders. Learn more at www.jdlymon.com

