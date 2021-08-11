Submit Release
CAPWELL COMMUNICATIONS CELEBRATES NATIONAL ACCLAIM AND CONTINUED GROWTH

Liz Wilkins, Senior Vice President

NAMES LIZ WILKINS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT and PROMOTES CORE TEAM MEMBERS

It is my life’s work and this agency’s mission to help healthcare and medical companies elevate the standard of care for patients worldwide.”
— Kimberly Capwell, CEO
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capwell – a bespoke, boutique PR firm dedicated to illuminating the life-enhancing benefits of wellness brands – has been named Best Boutique Agency of the Year by Bulldog Reporter for the second year in a row. Capwell was recognized for its outstanding PR and integrated communications campaigns on behalf of healthcare and wellness brands nationwide. The award comes as Capwell celebrates continued growth, new hires, and team promotions.

“Receiving a second Bulldog Reporter award is really an honor,” said Kimberly Capwell, CEO and agency founder. “It is my life’s work and this agency’s mission to help healthcare and medical companies elevate the standard of care for patients worldwide. I am so proud of our team for serving this cause with dedication and creativity and for continuing to raise the bar, year after year.”

New Hire and Promotions
Capwell attracts the best of the best, hiring some of the nation’s most talented, forward-thinking communicators in the field. Recently joining the team is Liz Wilkins as senior vice president (SVP). Wilkins previously served as SVP at integrated marketing firm IMW Agency, where she led a cross-functional team supporting clients from health and wellness to food and beverage.

"Capwell has developed a reputation for strategic communications that builds awareness and inspires trust for healthcare clients enhancing people’s lives,” Wilkins said. “I'm thrilled to bring my integrated marketing and brand storytelling experience to such a talented team.”

In addition to Wilkins’ arrival, three of Capwell’s current team members have been recognized with much-deserved promotions. Bonnie Efird has been promoted to account director and Lauren Snow to account supervisor. Linda Langley, who joined Capwell in 2019, was promoted to director of operations.

“Linda, Lauren, and Bonnie all demonstrate a true commitment to our clients’ missions. On the daily, they bring a positive, all-in spirit to their work and to their colleagues,” Wilkins said. “I can't wait to witness their continued growth as they make a lasting impact on this agency and the good work we do in the world.”

About Capwell
Capwell is an independent, woman-owned PR firm dedicated to illuminating the life-enhancing benefits of venture-backed wellness brands. Recognized as Bulldog Reporter’s Best Boutique Agency, Capwell is known nationally for helping brands increase reputation, boost awareness, and speed exit via acquisition or IPO. The Capwell team believes change is about forward motion. Mapping out the challenge. Moving the needle. Measuring the impact. If you’re looking for positive change, come have a conversation with Capwell.

