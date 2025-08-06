Gaming Chair Brand DXRACER, the global pioneer in the category, made a grand debut at the 2025 ChinaJoy E7 Hall S507

DXRACER ChinaJoy Booth DXRACER ChinaJoy Coser1 DXRACER ChinaJoy Coser2 DXRACER ChinaJoy Coser3 DXRACER ChinaJoy Martian Series

WHITMORE LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DXRACER, the global pioneer in the gaming chair category, has officially announced its participation in the 2025 China Joy exhibition. The exhibition was held from August 1st to 4th at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. DXRACER's booth is located at S507, Hall E7, and invites gamers, esports enthusiasts, and industry partners to join us for a feast of technology and trends.

The star product at the exhibition: DXRACER's best gaming chair: electric Martian Series.

As a leading brand in the gaming chair industry, DXRACER is committed to providing esports enthusiasts with the ultimate comfortable competitive experience. Among the products on display this time, the most noteworthy is the Martian series electric gaming chair, which perfectly blends technology and comfort.

Industry-first electric adjustment: One-touch adjustment from 90 to 135°, with instant click and stop, allows you to easily find the most comfortable angle in the game, ensuring optimal performance whether sniping or charging.

Built-in 4D zoned waist adjustment: Zoned adjustment precisely fits your waist curve, ensuring fatigue-free gaming for extended periods, allowing you to maintain peak performance.

Lithium-ion high-energy battery: 360 hours of battery life on a single charge, allowing for wireless use without worrying about battery life affecting your gaming experience.

4D multi-directional magnetic armrests: Comprehensive arm support for various scenarios and postures, ensuring the most comfortable support point for keyboard, mouse, or controller use.

Since its founding in 2006, DXRACER has grown alongside global esports, evolving from an industry pioneer to a co-builder of the ecosystem. With its original aspiration of "born for gamers," DXRACER has been deeply involved in every step of global esports' journey from the margins to the mainstream.

Startup Period (2006-2013): Defining Industry Standards and Helping Esports Repute

In 2006, DXRACER introduced racing chair technology to the esports industry, launching the world's first professional gaming chair, filling a market gap. Its revolutionary ergonomic design quickly became a standard for professional players. In 2007, the brand debuted on the international esports stage with the WCG, helping the first generation of players make their mark on the international stage.

Explosive Period (2014-2019): Rooted in professionalism, driving the ecosystem's prosperity

In 2017, DXRACER entered into an exclusive official chair partnership with the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), launching a co-branded gaming chair for the EDG team, growing alongside the LPL's golden age. The brand has sponsored over 100 domestic and international tournaments, covering top-tier competitions such as WCG, LPL, and LCK, and has partnered with teams like EDG and TYLOO to enhance players' performance through customized equipment.

Innovation Period (2020-Present): Technological Breakthroughs, Cultivating Future Power

In 2020, addressing the pain points of traditional gaming chairs, DXRACER pioneered the Air Gaming Mesh Chair, reshaping the user experience with breathable mesh fabric. In 2024, the Martian series smart electric gaming chair was launched, featuring integrated ventilation, heating, and massage functions, ushering in the era of electrification. In 2025, the world's first electric gaming chair was launched for top international tournaments. The brand partnered with Yu Qilin's "Genius Boys" training camp to provide professional gaming chairs and smart height-adjustable desks for the next generation of players, building a growth path from grassroots to professional, and continuously injecting fresh blood into global esports.

DXRACER Sit Better Game Longer

