'If You Don’t Like This Body (Somebody Will)' Released by Multi-Genre Artist Dionya Marie

Dionya Marie's new release Dionya continues to share her life through her songs Dionya's new song If You Don't Like This Body (Somebody Will) is her first release since her Top 30 AC hit Miss You So Mad

Dionya's songs have found a broad audience with songs charting on Country, POP, and Adult Contemporary charts.

This song is a lesson to be happy with yourself, that's what attracts people most.” — Dionya Marie

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “If You Don’t Like This Body (Somebody Will)” is a shout out to women everywhere who have ever been body shamed by immature, incompetent, overcompensating male jerks. Dionya absorbed the sting of many a crass comment that weighed on her own self-esteem, but was determined to not only fight back herself, but to give other women a rallying cry with this song to fight back themselves. It will be released to Spotify , Apple Music and all other major streaming services on August 6th reported Billeegee Productions.When production of “If You Don’t Like This Body (Somebody Will)” was completed Dionya stated, "This song is a lesson to be happy with yourself, that's what attracts people most."Dionya’s previous release, “Miss You So Mad”, spent 10 weeks inside the Top 30 on the Mediabase A/C chart, and she reached #1 on the Mediabase A/C Independent Artist rankings.“If You Don’t Like This Body (Somebody Will)” is currently scheduled for release only on streaming services, hoping to replicate the success of her 2022 hit “Calm Down Karen,” which celebrated the ‘Karen’ phenomenon and was played more than 50 million times on TikTok.“If You Don’t Like This Body (Somebody Will)” was written by Dionya and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).Listen to this and other Dionya Marie songs on Spotify: bit.ly/3J0pfBpConnect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms including Spotify, TikTok and YouTube via her Linktr.ee

