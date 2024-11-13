Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe by Dionya Marie is on its way to a third consecutive Adult Contemporary top 20 spot
‘Mistletoe’ is rapidly becoming an Independent Artist success story by repeated inclusion on charts dominated by major artists
Dionya’s vocals are reminiscent of Karen Carpenter, “Several years ago I did a tribute show as Karen Carpenter in Las Vegas. I studied Karen’s unique vocal stylings, so especially when I sing holiday songs it naturally comes out.”, said Dionya.
“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” was produced by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak), and recorded in the studios of Kent Wells Productions in Nashville under the direction of Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who also makes a cameo vocal appearance in the song.
‘Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe’ on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3OMbKo0
‘Mistletoe’ Official Music Video on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ViCA9I
Connect with Dionya Marie on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/dionyamarie.
Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
+1 818-201-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe official music video
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.