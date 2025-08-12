Vital Pet Life Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life Vital Pet Life logo

Donie Yamamoto, Pet Wellness Brand Founder, recognized for the fifth year in a row

Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth time is humbling and deeply motivating. We’re committed to raising the standard in pet wellness with transparency, sustainability, and animal advocacy.” — Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Vital Pet Life is on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth time is both humbling and deeply motivating,” says Vital Pet Life founder and CEO Donie Yamamoto. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our small but mighty team, and the trust our customers place in us every day. At Vital Pet Life, we’re committed to raising the standard in pet wellness with transparency, sustainability, and animal advocacy at the core of everything we do. It’s an honor to grow alongside a community that believes in giving pets the healthiest, happiest lives possible.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees by listing them in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.About Vital Pet LifeFounded in 2017 by Donie Yamamoto, Vital Pet Life is a certified WBENC woman-owned pet wellness brand committed to sustainability, transparency, and animal advocacy. In 2024, Donie was named to Inc.’s 250 Female Founders list, recognizing her impact in reshaping the pet industry. The company’s third party tested, science-backed products, including its newest additions, Vital Probiotic for Dogs and Vital Hip & Joint for Dogs and Cats, are veterinarian-developed and sustainably sourced. In 2024, Vital Pet Life also launched Unleashed Curiosity , a podcast featuring Donie Yamamoto and Dr. Amber Da Silva DVM, exploring pet health, science, and the human-animal bond. Learn more at vitalpetlife.com MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

