Vital Pet Life Continues E-Commerce Expansion into Canada with Chewy Launch

Vital Pet Life logo

U.S. Woman-Owned Pet Brand Builds Momentum with Broader International Reach

We’re proud to continue our Canadian expansion...Chewy has been an exceptional partner in the U.S., and we’re excited to bring that same level of service and quality to our Canadian customers.” — Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Pet Life , the Los Angeles-based pet wellness company, is deepening its e-commerce presence in Canada with the launch of its products on Chewy . This marks a significant step in the brand’s international expansion and ongoing commitment to delivering premium, sustainably sourced supplements to more pet families across North America.Known for its science-backed formulations and ethical sourcing practices, Vital Pet Life has earned a devoted customer base in the U.S. through major online retailers and its own direct-to-consumer channels. Its entrance into the Canadian e-commerce market via Chewy follows the brand's recent cross-border expansion and reflects strong momentum in its growth strategy.“We’re proud to continue our Canadian expansion through Chewy,” said Donie Yamamoto, CEO and founder of Vital Pet Life. “Chewy has been an exceptional partner in the U.S., and we’re excited to bring that same level of service and quality to our Canadian customers. Our goal is to make clean, trusted pet wellness products more accessible to pet parents who care deeply about quality and sustainability.”Canadian consumers can now shop Vital Pet Life’s most popular products on the Canadian Chewy website (Chewy.com/ca/), including the ORIVO-origin verified and MSC-certified sustainable Pollock and Salmon Oil Blend, and the ORIVO-origin certified Salmon Oil; recognized for their purity, traceability, and proven benefits for skin, coat and joint health.Vital Pet Life is the first North American pet supplement company to certify its fish oils through ORIVO, using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) - based lab testing to authenticate species and geographic origin. Its Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification further reinforces the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility, ensuring ingredients are harvested from fisheries that meet rigorous sustainability standards.“Our expansion into Canada is part of a larger mission to deliver transparency and integrity in pet wellness,” Yamamoto said. “We’re proud to support pet families with products that are not only effective but also reflect our values of sustainability, traceability, and animal advocacy.”Vital Pet Life’s other products include:• Vital Probiotic for Dogs – A veterinarian-formulated blend featuring canine and wolf - specific strains for digestive health.• Vital Hip & Joint for Dogs and Cats – With New Zealand green-lipped mussel, Antarctic krill, and Type II collagen for mobility support.• Liquid Glucosamine MSM Chondroitin – A targeted joint care formula for pets of all ages.• Oatmeal Aloe Shampoo – Made with oatmeal, aloe vera, chamomile, yucca, and jojoba oil to soothe and nourish sensitive skin.As a purpose-driven brand, Vital Pet Life remains focused on making a meaningful difference in the lives of pets and the people who care for them. With its growing Canadian footprint and strategic retail partnerships, the brand is poised to bring its trusted wellness solutions to a wider community of conscious pet parents.About Vital Pet LifeDonie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017, with a mission of sustainability, trust through transparency, and animal advocacy. Vital Pet Life, a certified WBENC woman-owned business, has made the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years in a row, beginning in 2021. Vital Pet Life is a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, rePurpose Global, is MSC and ASC certified sustainable and ORIVO origin-verified. Find out more at VitalPetLife.com and @VitalPetLife on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.